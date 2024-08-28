Video: XB-1 supersonic prototype makes second flight

Boom Supersonic has completed the second test flight of its XB-1 supersonic demonstrator. On August 26, 2024, the prototype aircraft took off with Chief Test Pilot Tristan Brandenburg at the controls for a 15-minute flight at Mojave, California.

The latest test follows on the maiden flight on March 22, 2024 and is part of a gradual expansion of the XB-1's performance envelope in anticipation of the first supersonic flight. Taking off from the Mojave Air & Space Port, the aircraft reached an altitude of 10,400 ft (3,170 m) and speeds of 232 knots (277 mph, 445 km/h).

The test checklist included retracting and extending the undercarriage for the first time, checking the plane's handling, and the activation of a new digital stability augmentation system for roll damping to help maintain control in stall conditions. In addition, the right wing of the XB-1 was fitted with tufting to monitor the direction and strength of airflow over the wing.

The purpose of the XB-1 is to provide data for Boom's Overture supersonic airliner, which is intended as the 21st century successor to the retired Concorde, only this time one that is economically viable and with a fuselage design that turns the infamous sonic boom into a sonic thump. This would allow Overture to operate over land routes in the United States. The airliner will also feature digitally optimized aerodynamics, carbon composites, advanced supersonic engine intakes, and an augmented reality vision system for takeoff and landing visibility.

According to Boom, the XB-1 will continue flight testing over about 10 flights at higher altitudes and speeds. This will include checks of all systems and maintaining the safety of the craft as it enters the transonic and supersonic realms. As the aircraft reaches supersonic speeds, testing will be conducted in the Black Mountain Supersonic Corridor at Edwards Air Force base in California.

"XB-1 had a fantastic second flight this morning," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "Initial results indicate we’ve successfully resolved the findings from Flight One and are excited to continue flight testing on the path to supersonic flight. I’m proud of the team. Today’s flight is another step toward the return of supersonic passenger travel.

