© 2020 New Atlas
Aircraft

Maiden flight for world's largest aircraft

By Michael Irving
August 18, 2016
Maiden flight for world's larg...
The world's largest aircraft, the AIrlander 10, has made its maiden flight in the UK
The world's largest aircraft, the AIrlander 10, has made its maiden flight in the UK
View 8 Images
The world's largest aircraft, the AIrlander 10, has made its maiden flight in the UK
1/8
The world's largest aircraft, the AIrlander 10, has made its maiden flight in the UK
The Airlander 10's maiden flight took place just before sunset
2/8
The Airlander 10's maiden flight took place just before sunset
The Airlander 10 and a helicopter escort
3/8
The Airlander 10 and a helicopter escort
The Airlander 10 is welcomed by a crowd after its maiden flight
4/8
The Airlander 10 is welcomed by a crowd after its maiden flight
Rear view of the Airlander 10 on its maiden flight
5/8
Rear view of the Airlander 10 on its maiden flight
The Airlander 10 facing the hangars at Cardington
6/8
The Airlander 10 facing the hangars at Cardington
The Airlander 10 greets the morning after being rolled out of the hangar for the first time
7/8
The Airlander 10 greets the morning after being rolled out of the hangar for the first time
Workers attend to the Airlander 10 after its first public appearance in the UK
8/8
Workers attend to the Airlander 10 after its first public appearance in the UK
View gallery - 8 images

The world's largest aircraft has taken to the skies for the first time in its new guise as the Airlander 10. On Wednesday afternoon local time, the airship from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) made its short maiden voyage at a UK airfield, after a technical issue grounded a previous attempt on Sunday.

Measuring 92 x 43.5 x 26 m (302 x 143 x 85 ft), the Airlander 10 is an imposing bird, with the ability to carry payloads of up to 10,000 kg (22,050 lb) and stay in the air for five days at a time with a crew, or up to two weeks unmanned. The hybrid aircraft is powered by four 325-hp (242-kW), turbocharged diesel engines and uses aerodynamic lift like a conventional fixed-wing aircraft to take off, with helium keeping it aloft once it's in the air.

The public got its first glimpse as the airship rolled out of the hangar on August 6, ahead of a series of ground tests before it was given the all-clear for take-off. On August 17, the Airlander 10 took off from Cardington Airfield, about 73 km (45 mi) north of London, and made a circuit around the area before touching down again just half an hour later.

Although short, HAV explained via Twitter that the flight was intended to prove the concept, and that the flight tests are currently restricted to daylight hours so the craft needed to be back on the ground before dark.

Airlander 10 originally began life as the HAV 304 in the US Army's Long Endurance Multi-Intelligence Vehicle (LEMV) program and was intended as an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) support craft for ground troops. Built by HAV and Northrop Grumman, it flew for the first time in August 2012, but the project was canceled in 2013 due to cost concerns. HAV repurchased the aircraft and transported it to the UK, where it was rebuilt as the Airlander 10 with the design adapted for communication, cargo transport and surveying in the military and commercial sectors.

The video below shows the Airlander 10's maiden flight, along with video of it rolling out of the hangar on August 6.

Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

Airlander 10 First Flight

Airlander 10 Exiting its Hangar for the First Time

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

AircraftAirshipsAviationHybrid AirAirlander
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.
5 comments
Future3000
I love it, when "US" says: "Airlander 10 originally began life as the HAV 304 in the US Army's Long Endurance Multi-Intelligence Vehicle (LEMV) program and was intended as an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) support craft for ground troops. Built by HAV and Northrop Grumman..." Oh wait, this "US-Army Airlander" is former British Sky Cat, "joined" cheaply because of lack of money! So now it's a US/British Joint Venture named "Hybrid Air Vehicles". https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hybrid_Air_Vehicles
MarcCollinson
Chuck Yeager's and the Bell X-1 substantially the UK's M.52 design similar but not. Anyway this old airship concept I remember when I was a kid in the seventies that the Mag Speed and Power did the exact same concept for an airship.
Douglas Bennett Rogers
It looks like it would be easy to have an on-board helium refrigerator. No mention of this.
JamesDemello
They should have painted it green - it sounds like a John Deere tractor.
AngryPenguin
If they made one that can carry a shipping container, they'd be in business.

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More