The design of the AirShip 002 also brings to mind the classic Airstream trailer, and consists of heavy duty aluminum and stainless steel, as well as generous glazing. It can be dismantled and moved to an another location with relative ease, and rests on minimal concrete paving slab foundations. It features insulated cladding panels, and while we've no word on insulation rating, they must do the job well enough as the home is available to rent throughout winter in the Scottish Highlands.