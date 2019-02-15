Allswell Tiny Home bedroom opens up to the breezeView gallery - 20 images
As its name suggests, the Allswell Tiny Home was designed by Modern Tiny Living for Wallmart's Allswell mattress and bedding brand. It has a total floorspace of just 238 sq ft (22 sq m) and boasts a relatively spacious and light-filled bedroom that opens up to the outside with garage-style lifting doors.
The Allswell Tiny Home measures 28 ft (8.5 m)-long and is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its exterior is finished in white engineered wood siding and it's topped by a metal roof. There's a small exterior storage box too. The interior is finished in vinyl flooring, with hickory ceiling beams and poplar wood siding.
Visitors enter into the snug living room, which includes a custom-built daybed with integrated storage beneath, additional storage space and a wall-mounted TV. Nearby lies the kitchen with a fridge/freezer, farmhouse-style sink, quartz countertops, and an electric two-burner cooktop. A washer/dryer and a breakfast bar are nearby.
The most interesting part of the home though is the bedroom. This has French doors on one side and a garage-style lifting door on the other, opening up the space to the outside. The idea is clearly to show-off Allswell's wares but it looks like a pleasant way to open up the home when the weather's nice.
The bathroom lies at the far end of the tiny house and is accessed by sliding barn-style door. This includes a shower, sink and toilet.
The Allswell Tiny Home is currently traveling throughout the United States as part of a promotional tour for Allswell. The company has also teamed-up with Modern Tiny Living to sell homes, so if you like what you see and want one for yourself, something similar will set you back from US$100,000.
Sources: Allswell, Modern Tiny Living
