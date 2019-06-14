A nice tight set of corners is where you'll really notice the difference with the A110S getting a 4 mm (0.16 in) lower ride height, and 50 percent stiffer springs with firmer damping. The anti-roll bars are 100 percent stiffer, and new 215/245mm (8.5/9.6 inch) "GT Race" wheels front and rear, wrapped in Pilot Sport 4 tires round out the handling and grip improvements. So you're looking at a significantly firmer ride, but the A110S is happy to trade some ride comfort in search of cornering precision and hard-charging action. If the Pure is your twisty road car and the Legende is your tourer, the A110S sits somewhere between sports and track focus.