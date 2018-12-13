"It is important to note however that first, the preparation was directly injected into the brains of mice, while in humans it was given as an injection into the blood," says Vissel, underlining several reasons why the study isn't that relevant to human patients. "Second, the mice were genetically predisposed to develop angiopathy and plaques. Third, in the humans, only mild cerebral amyloid angiopathy and plaques were seen 20-30 years later, which did not meet the criteria for Alzheimer's disease."