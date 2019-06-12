Interestingly, the research revealed that education level has no association with the rate of pathological progression in Alzheimer's disease. So, regardless of a person's level of education, be it less than high school or all the way up to college, the progression of amyloid beta were the same. However, cognitive testing revealed a distinct correlation between education levels and intellectual function, despite amyloid beta accumulations in the brain. This means college educated subjects performed better on cognitive tests in later years compared to subjects with lower levels of education, even though both groups displayed similar amyloid beta levels.