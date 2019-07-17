One of the toxic proteins known to accumulate in the brains of those suffering from Alzheimer's is tau. Clumping into what are called neurofibrillary tangles, these abnormal accumulations are one of the causes of neuron death leading to cognitive impairment. A new study from researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center used positron emission tomography (PET) brain scans to see if there are differences in the way tau spreads through male and female brains.