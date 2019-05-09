That style of wing arose earlier in pterosaurs (although there's evidence that they also might have been covered in feathers) and was later honed in mammals like bats. But in the case of Ambopteryx, it appears to have been an evolutionary dead end, which is why a bat-winged, feathered therapod seems weird to us now. The other feathered flying dinosaurs, meanwhile, were extremely successful, eventually giving rise to modern day birds.