The last few rounds of the championship have seen her bike lacking pace though, and from the last three races of the season leading into Magny Cours, her returns were just 11th, 10th and 10th, and she fronted the starter in the final race of the season from 25th place with a lead of just 10 points. A win scores 25 points, second scores 20 points, and her competitors were 10 and 18 points behind her.