It's always interesting to see the different approaches architects take when designing a narrow home. This one, called Slim Fit, takes up a physical footprint of just 16 sq m (172 sq ft) – which is less than a couple of typical car parking spaces. Despite its diminutive size, the micro-dwelling includes relatively well-proportioned living, sleeping and dining areas.







Slim Fit was originally conceived back in 2016 for a tiny house competition, but was only completed recently. It has a total floorspace of 50 sq m (538 sq ft), spread over three floors, which is a bit roomier than the similar Tikku. It's envisioned as an infill house, so would be installed in small plots in urban areas, such as between buildings or in an alleyway, for example.



The home comprises a wooden frame and is clad in hardwood, with a utilitarian interior decor consisting of birch panel-lined walls and plywood furniture. It also boasts quite generous glazing, which should help make the place feel a bit less claustrophobic inside.

Slim Fit's ground floor features a dining area and compact kitchenette that open up to the outside with sliding glazed doors. Moving up a level reveals a living room, while the bedroom and bathroom are up on the third floor.

Sliding partitions on each floor can be closed to help keep the warmth in (Slim Fit features a central heating system) and the windows were also placed with an eye on ventilation to keep the interior naturally cool. Though bookshelves are installed on each floor, there doesn't seem to be a great deal of storage space otherwise.