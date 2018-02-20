Gallery: Tiny homes in narrow spaces - a look at the skinny house revolutionView gallery - 52 images
How small is too small? Keret House still holds the crown for the world's narrowest living space ever constructed, with an interior width of between 28 and 48 inches (72 to 122 cm). It's a marvel of creative design, and a nightmare for claustrophobic individuals.
The lineage of skinny house design goes back several hundred years with many narrow European buildings slipping into slender spaces. More recently, in 19th century United States we find tiny "spite house" structures popping up in weird little locations. Named "spite houses" because they were often built to annoy neighbors or steal extra land, these cute little buildings still proudly stand today.
Modern skinny house designs tend to make the most of strange plots of land and impressively illustrate how creative many modern architects can truly be. These structures can be inspiring, forcing a designer to take risks and turn unused urban spaces into new livable homes.
Take a look through our gallery for a trip into the skinny home world.
