"In normal cells, ssB1 is like a guardian angel that is looking after the genetic code and, if there is any damage, we see it rush in to repair that damage," says Derek Richard, co-author of the study. "But, as we age, we lose parts of our genetic code, and that is the foundation for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's. When we found that ssB1 was helping the archaea to repair its damaged DNA, we realized we might have stumbled across the basis for a new cellular treatment for humans, to control our aging pathway and keep people healthier, for longer."