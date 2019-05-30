Everything about this moment was epic, heroic and tinged with drama. Nobody had landed on the Moon before, nobody really knew what to expect – or even if it was going to happen, but it did. In a life-imitates-art scene straight out of the Hollywood action-thriller playbook, after hurtling through space at the tip of a Saturn V rocket (with nearly as much chemical energy as small atomic bomb) and dealing with the dangers of lunar orbit and module separation, Aldrin had landed the Lunar Module, with just 25 seconds of fuel remaining. The entire voyage was like a matryoshka doll of layered, deadly risks. But they made it. Others, like the crew of Apollo 1 before them, weren't so lucky.