The full-color dash through which you navigate the bike's endless options is brighter than ever, and has road and race views. And if you upgrade the bike with the Aprilia Mia package, you can connect your bike to your phone, which lets you manage multimedia and phone calls (including voice commands), but also appears to operate as a datalogger and offers you the ability, for the first time on a street bike, to change the bike's electronic settings automatically for each corner on a racetrack. Like to back it in to turn 4? Ease off the ABS for that corner. Getting a bit too much slide coming onto the main straight? Tighten things up on the TC, just for that section of track. Got a few buddies watching near the back straight? Back off the wheelie control and give 'em a show. What a remarkable capability.