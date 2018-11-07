Euphoric mode lets you pump music through the suit at the same time, we presume, as it's streaming through your helmet, letting you "feel" the bass as you ride. The battery lasts two hours, but you don't need it for the bike to start, so that's nice. As for the design? Well, the images we've got here make it look like a piece of breathable armor you might wear under another jacket, but there's another shot or two in the background of the media pack that seem to suggest it uses a leather outer somewhere, so I guess we'll have to wait and see.