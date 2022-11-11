© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

WAF photography shortlist focuses on the best of the built environment

By Adam Williams
November 11, 2022
WAF photography shortlist focuses on the best of the built environment
Glass Floor in Tokyo, Japan was taken by Tom Ponessa. The photo, which is an entrant in the Buildings in Use category, is one of 23 stunning images to feature in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards
Glass Floor in Tokyo, Japan was taken by Tom Ponessa. The photo, which is an entrant in the Buildings in Use category, is one of 23 stunning images to feature in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards
View 23 Images
NAGNAG Art Spaces was taken by Jiang Zhenyu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category
1/23
NAGNAG Art Spaces was taken by Jiang Zhenyu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category
Inside the Tower in Tuscany, Italy was taken by Fabio Sartori. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category
2/23
Inside the Tower in Tuscany, Italy was taken by Fabio Sartori. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category
Chapel of Sound in Chengde, China, was taken by Kangyu Hu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category
3/23
Chapel of Sound in Chengde, China, was taken by Kangyu Hu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category
Shapes of Soul in Milan, Italy, was taken by Marco Tagliarino. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category
4/23
Shapes of Soul in Milan, Italy, was taken by Marco Tagliarino. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category
Yuyuan Garden Station in Shanghai, China, was taken by Zhang Xiuning. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Portfolio (Transport Hubs) category
5/23
Yuyuan Garden Station in Shanghai, China, was taken by Zhang Xiuning. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Portfolio (Transport Hubs) category
Istanbul Airport in Turkey was taken by Simon Kennedy. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Portfolio (Transport Hubs) category
6/23
Istanbul Airport in Turkey was taken by Simon Kennedy. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Portfolio (Transport Hubs) category
Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in China was taken by Kangyu Hu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Portfolio (Transport Hubs) category
7/23
Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in China was taken by Kangyu Hu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Portfolio (Transport Hubs) category
After Shopping in Shanghai, China was taken by Hailu Wang. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Mobile category (with the theme Bridges), which must be taken on a mobile device
8/23
After Shopping in Shanghai, China was taken by Hailu Wang. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Mobile category (with the theme Bridges), which must be taken on a mobile device
High Density City in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong was taken by William Shum. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Mobile category (with the theme Bridges), which must be taken on a mobile device
9/23
High Density City in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong was taken by William Shum. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Mobile category (with the theme Bridges), which must be taken on a mobile device
Mucem Gateway in Marseille, France was taken by Thibault Jorge. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Mobile category (with the theme Bridges), which must be taken on a mobile device
10/23
Mucem Gateway in Marseille, France was taken by Thibault Jorge. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Mobile category (with the theme Bridges), which must be taken on a mobile device
Architecture 1 was taken by Stephanie Navailles. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Mobile category (with the theme Bridges), which must be taken on a mobile device
11/23
Architecture 1 was taken by Stephanie Navailles. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Mobile category (with the theme Bridges), which must be taken on a mobile device
Mirror Dimension in New York, USA was taken by Xi Chen. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Buildings in Use category
12/23
Mirror Dimension in New York, USA was taken by Xi Chen. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Buildings in Use category
The Labyrinth, Daily Parkor in Bang Saen beach, Thailand was taken by Jiang Zhenyu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Buildings in Use category
13/23
The Labyrinth, Daily Parkor in Bang Saen beach, Thailand was taken by Jiang Zhenyu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Buildings in Use category
Pocket Park in Shanghai, China was taken by Guo Zhe. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Buildings in Use category
14/23
Pocket Park in Shanghai, China was taken by Guo Zhe. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Buildings in Use category
Glass Floor in Tokyo, Japan was taken by Tom Ponessa. The photo, which is an entrant in the Buildings in Use category, is one of 23 stunning images to feature in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards
15/23
Glass Floor in Tokyo, Japan was taken by Tom Ponessa. The photo, which is an entrant in the Buildings in Use category, is one of 23 stunning images to feature in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards
Guiyuan Temple in Modern City in Wuhan, China was taken by Jerry Yu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Sense of Place category
16/23
Guiyuan Temple in Modern City in Wuhan, China was taken by Jerry Yu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Sense of Place category
Jadgal Primary School in Seyyed Bar, Iran was taken by Deed Studio. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Sense of Place category
17/23
Jadgal Primary School in Seyyed Bar, Iran was taken by Deed Studio. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Sense of Place category
Vernacular Animal Sheds in Lissewege, Belgium was taken by Servaas Van Belle. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Sense of Place category
18/23
Vernacular Animal Sheds in Lissewege, Belgium was taken by Servaas Van Belle. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Sense of Place category
Autumn in the Stone Forest in Kunming, China was taken by Eric Siedner. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Sense of Place category
19/23
Autumn in the Stone Forest in Kunming, China was taken by Eric Siedner. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Sense of Place category
The Box House in London, UK was taken by Ray Knox. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Exteriors category
20/23
The Box House in London, UK was taken by Ray Knox. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Exteriors category
Horseshoe Temples in Gansu, China was taken by Eric Siedner. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Exteriors category
21/23
Horseshoe Temples in Gansu, China was taken by Eric Siedner. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Exteriors category
NEST in Dali, China was taken by Alex Chan/ACF. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Exteriors category
22/23
NEST in Dali, China was taken by Alex Chan/ACF. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Exteriors category
Cycling under the circles in Berlin, Germany was taken by Marco Tagliarino. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Exteriors category
23/23
Cycling under the circles in Berlin, Germany was taken by Marco Tagliarino. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Exteriors category
View gallery - 23 images

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the 2022 Architectural Photography Awards (APA) shortlist. This year's selection consists of 23 thought-provoking images of the built environment, including everything from a mirrored skyscraper viewing point to a rock-like music venue.

The 2022 APA shortlist is split into six categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile (which has the theme Bridges), and Portfolio (which has the theme Transport Hubs). Each category contains four photos, except Portfolio, which only has three. The photos will be exhibited during the World Architecture Festival in Portugal from November 30 - December 2, during which time the winners will be announced.

Now in its 10th year, the awards attracted entries from 64 different countries. The judges were asked to look beyond the qualities of the building being captured and focus on the skill of the photographers, the composition of the photo, the use of scale and the photographers' sensitivity to atmosphere.

"Now that 'everyone's a photographer,' the importance of good architectural photography has increased because of the myriad images that potential clients (and award judges!) encounter every day," said Paul Finch, program director of the World Architecture Festival. "The APA program is an annual reminder of how architectural photography can enhance our understanding of design, rather than merely recording what is there. Long may it continue."

Mirror Dimension in New York, USA was taken by Xi Chen. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Buildings in Use category
Mirror Dimension in New York, USA was taken by Xi Chen. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Buildings in Use category

Mirror Dimension, by Xi Chen, is one standout. The stunning image was taken in Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates' One Vanderbilt and perfectly captures the reflective interior of the supertall skyscraper's viewing point and visitor experience, as well as the wider New York City landscape beyond.

Chapel of Sound in Chengde, China, was taken by Kangyu Hu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category
Chapel of Sound in Chengde, China, was taken by Kangyu Hu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category

OPEN Architecture's Chapel of Sound is another superb shot. Situated near the Great Wall of China, the building takes the form of a large rocky outcrop and serves as a music venue. Kangyu Hu's beautiful photograph highlights the contrast between the dark hued interior and the light entering through its large openings.

Head to the gallery to see each of the 23 amazing photographs featured in the 2022 Architectural Photography Awards shortlist.

Source: APA

View gallery - 23 images

Tags

ArchitecturePhotographyAwardsWorld Architecture Festival
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!