WAF photography shortlist focuses on the best of the built environment

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the 2022 Architectural Photography Awards (APA) shortlist. This year's selection consists of 23 thought-provoking images of the built environment, including everything from a mirrored skyscraper viewing point to a rock-like music venue.

The 2022 APA shortlist is split into six categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile (which has the theme Bridges), and Portfolio (which has the theme Transport Hubs). Each category contains four photos, except Portfolio, which only has three. The photos will be exhibited during the World Architecture Festival in Portugal from November 30 - December 2, during which time the winners will be announced.

Now in its 10th year, the awards attracted entries from 64 different countries. The judges were asked to look beyond the qualities of the building being captured and focus on the skill of the photographers, the composition of the photo, the use of scale and the photographers' sensitivity to atmosphere.

"Now that 'everyone's a photographer,' the importance of good architectural photography has increased because of the myriad images that potential clients (and award judges!) encounter every day," said Paul Finch, program director of the World Architecture Festival. "The APA program is an annual reminder of how architectural photography can enhance our understanding of design, rather than merely recording what is there. Long may it continue."

Mirror Dimension in New York, USA was taken by Xi Chen. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Buildings in Use category Xi Chen

Mirror Dimension, by Xi Chen, is one standout. The stunning image was taken in Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates' One Vanderbilt and perfectly captures the reflective interior of the supertall skyscraper's viewing point and visitor experience, as well as the wider New York City landscape beyond.

Chapel of Sound in Chengde, China, was taken by Kangyu Hu. The photo is an entrant in the WAF 2022 Architectural Photography Awards Interiors category

Hu Kangyu

OPEN Architecture's Chapel of Sound is another superb shot. Situated near the Great Wall of China, the building takes the form of a large rocky outcrop and serves as a music venue. Kangyu Hu's beautiful photograph highlights the contrast between the dark hued interior and the light entering through its large openings.

Head to the gallery to see each of the 23 amazing photographs featured in the 2022 Architectural Photography Awards shortlist.

Source: APA