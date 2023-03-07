© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

AIA Architecture Awards celebrates America's finest designs

By Adam Williams
March 07, 2023
AIA Architecture Awards celebrates America's finest designs
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal was designed by LMN Architects and is located in Mukilteo, Washington. The building is one of 16 winners of the 2023 AIA Architecture Awards
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal was designed by LMN Architects and is located in Mukilteo, Washington. The building is one of 16 winners of the 2023 AIA Architecture Awards
633 Folsom was designed by Gensler and is located in San Francisco
633 Folsom was designed by Gensler and is located in San Francisco
633 Folsom involved renovating a building originally constructed in 1967. Gensler added a new facade and interior layout, significantly increasing its flexibility and the amount of daylight inside
633 Folsom involved renovating a building originally constructed in 1967. Gensler added a new facade and interior layout, significantly increasing its flexibility and the amount of daylight inside
The Center of Developing Entrepreneurs was designed by Wolf Ackerman and EskewDumezRipple, and is located in Charlottesville, Virginia
The Center of Developing Entrepreneurs was designed by Wolf Ackerman and EskewDumezRipple, and is located in Charlottesville, Virginia
The Center of Developing Entrepreneurs is a mixed-use project that creates a new public plaza and has lots of greenery. Its interior hosts office space aimed at fostering local IT and clean energy innovations
The Center of Developing Entrepreneurs is a mixed-use project that creates a new public plaza and has lots of greenery. Its interior hosts office space aimed at fostering local IT and clean energy innovations
GoSpotCheck Headquarters was designed by Tryba Architects and is located in Denver, Colorado
GoSpotCheck Headquarters was designed by Tryba Architects and is located in Denver, Colorado
GoSpotCheck Headquarters involved the transformation of a previously neglected corner of Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood that was home to a drab parking lot into a light-filled and attractive office space
GoSpotCheck Headquarters involved the transformation of a previously neglected corner of Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood that was home to a drab parking lot into a light-filled and attractive office space
John W. Olver Design Building - University of Massachusetts Amherst was designed by Leers Weinzapfel Associates and is located in Amherst, Massachusetts
John W. Olver Design Building - University of Massachusetts Amherst was designed by Leers Weinzapfel Associates and is located in Amherst, Massachusetts
John W. Olver Design Building - University of Massachusetts Amherst was constructed using timber and its interior is enlivened by attractive exposed timber columns and a wooden ceiling
John W. Olver Design Building - University of Massachusetts Amherst was constructed using timber and its interior is enlivened by attractive exposed timber columns and a wooden ceiling
Lubber Run Community Center was designed by VMDO Architects and is located in Arlington, Virginia
Lubber Run Community Center was designed by VMDO Architects and is located in Arlington, Virginia
Lubber Run Community Center replaces a 1950s community building on a relatively compact plot. It's powered by solar panels and features a rainwater collection system which is used to irrigate its sizable green roof
Lubber Run Community Center replaces a 1950s community building on a relatively compact plot. It's powered by solar panels and features a rainwater collection system which is used to irrigate its sizable green roof
Marlboro Music Reich Hall was designed by HGA and is located in Marlboro, Vermont
Marlboro Music Reich Hall was designed by HGA and is located in Marlboro, Vermont
Marlboro Music Reich Hall is inspired by the typical Cape Cod cottage style and hosts a celebrated music program in newly upgraded facilities that are primarily constructed from timber
Marlboro Music Reich Hall is inspired by the typical Cape Cod cottage style and hosts a celebrated music program in newly upgraded facilities that are primarily constructed from timber
Marygrove Early Education Center was designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects and is located in Detroit, Michigan
Marygrove Early Education Center was designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects and is located in Detroit, Michigan
Marygrove Early Education Center is part of ongoing efforts to revitalize Detroit and is defined by a vibrant facade. It also hosts a garden which is naturally irrigated by stored rainwater
Marygrove Early Education Center is part of ongoing efforts to revitalize Detroit and is defined by a vibrant facade. It also hosts a garden which is naturally irrigated by stored rainwater
Minneapolis Public Service Building was designed by Henning Larsen and MSR Design
Minneapolis Public Service Building was designed by Henning Larsen and MSR Design
Minneapolis Public Service Building aims to offer an open and welcoming public building that maximizes daylight inside and has an easily navigable layout
Minneapolis Public Service Building aims to offer an open and welcoming public building that maximizes daylight inside and has an easily navigable layout
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal was designed by LMN Architects and is located in Mukilteo, Washington.
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal was designed by LMN Architects and is located in Mukilteo, Washington. The building is one of 16 winners of the 2023 AIA Architecture Awards
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal's eye-catching design was inspired by the historic Native American longhouse and has photovoltaic panels installed on its roof, supplying 40% of its electricity
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal's eye-catching design was inspired by the historic Native American longhouse and has photovoltaic panels installed on its roof, supplying 40% of its electricity
Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School was designed by LMN Architects and is located in Seattle
Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School was designed by LMN Architects and is located in Seattle
Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School is designed to optimize daylight and natural ventilation inside. Its multi-story classroom bar has lots of glazing to increase solar heat gain in the winter and naturally warm the area, with sunshades limiting heat gain in the summer
Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School is designed to optimize daylight and natural ventilation inside. Its multi-story classroom bar has lots of glazing to increase solar heat gain in the winter and naturally warm the area, with sunshades limiting heat gain in the summer
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School was designed by Diana Kellogg Architects and is located in Rajasthan, India
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School was designed by Diana Kellogg Architects and is located in Rajasthan, India
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School's overall form is designed to appear as a natural extension of the surrounding desert and it features rainwater collection and greywater recycling systems
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School's overall form is designed to appear as a natural extension of the surrounding desert and it features rainwater collection and greywater recycling systems
The Rockefeller University Stavros Niarchos Foundation – David Rockefeller River Campus was designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects and is located in New York
The Rockefeller University Stavros Niarchos Foundation – David Rockefeller River Campus was designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects and is located in New York
The Rockefeller University Stavros Niarchos Foundation – David Rockefeller River Campus added four buildings, expansive laboratory space, and beautiful landscaping to the Rockefeller University's existing campus
The Rockefeller University Stavros Niarchos Foundation – David Rockefeller River Campus added four buildings, expansive laboratory space, and beautiful landscaping to the Rockefeller University's existing campus
TIDE Academy was designed by LPA Design Studios and is located in Menlo Park, California
TIDE Academy was designed by LPA Design Studios and is located in Menlo Park, California
TIDE Academy features a condensed, vertical, three-story design that takes advantage of California's mild climate to offer lots of outdoor areas
TIDE Academy features a condensed, vertical, three-story design that takes advantage of California's mild climate to offer lots of outdoor areas
UCLA Pritzker Hall Modernization was designed by CO Architects and is located in Los Angeles, California
UCLA Pritzker Hall Modernization was designed by CO Architects and is located in Los Angeles, California
UCLA Pritzker Hall Modernization renovates an iconic building originally designed by Paul Revere Williams in 1967. The renovation involved improving accessibility and its ability to stand up to seismic events, as well as modernizing its interior layout
UCLA Pritzker Hall Modernization renovates an iconic building originally designed by Paul Revere Williams in 1967. The renovation involved improving accessibility and its ability to stand up to seismic events, as well as modernizing its interior layout
University of Washington- Life Sciences Building was designed by Perkins & Will and is located in Seattle
University of Washington- Life Sciences Building was designed by Perkins & Will and is located in Seattle
University of Washington- Life Sciences Building is a light-filled educational building that has nearly 500 photovoltaic fins on its southwest facade, which feed real-time data to dashboards in the lobby that invite students to compare it to the energy generated by standard solar panels on the roof
University of Washington- Life Sciences Building is a light-filled educational building that has nearly 500 photovoltaic fins on its southwest facade, which feed real-time data to dashboards in the lobby that invite students to compare it to the energy generated by standard solar panels on the roof
Worcester Blackstone Visitor Center was designed by LABarchitects and is located in Worcester, Massachusetts
Worcester Blackstone Visitor Center was designed by LABarchitects and is located in Worcester, Massachusetts
Worcester Blackstone Visitor Center aims to support the rejuvenation of a village once home to many millworkers. It features solar power and replaces a mill building which burned to the ground in 2010
Worcester Blackstone Visitor Center aims to support the rejuvenation of a village once home to many millworkers. It features solar power and replaces a mill building which burned to the ground in 2010
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has revealed the winners of its annual Architecture Awards, which this year showcases 16 excellent projects of different sizes and styles, including an energy efficient ferry terminal that draws inspiration from the Native American longhouse and a school shaped to respond to its desert surroundings.

The AIA Architecture Awards promotes the finest new buildings by firms licensed in the US. The buildings themselves don't actually have to be located in the US to qualify, however all but one actually does this year.

"The 2023 Architecture Award program celebrates the best contemporary architecture and highlights the many ways buildings and spaces can improve lives," said the AIA's press release. "The seven-person jury selects submissions that demonstrate design achievement, including a sense of place, purpose, history, and environmental sustainability."

We've highlighted some standout projects that caught our eye below, but be sure to head to the gallery to check out each of the 16 buildings featured in the AIA 2023 Architecture Awards.

Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal's eye-catching design was inspired by the historic Native American longhouse and has photovoltaic panels installed on its roof, supplying 40% of its electricity
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal's eye-catching design was inspired by the historic Native American longhouse and has photovoltaic panels installed on its roof, supplying 40% of its electricity

The Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal was designed by LMN Architects and is located north of Seattle, Washington. The attractive building's overall design is influenced by the Pacific Northwest's Native peoples' traditional longhouse. Its form was actually borne from collaboration between the architects and Coast Salish Tribes.

The building occupies a former brownfield site once home to a Cold War-era Air Force fuel storage tank complex. It features the use of lots of timber inside and maximizes daylight with generous glazing. Photovoltaic panels installed on its roof supply 40% of its electricity. Additionally, its parking lot features a stormwater filtration system that runs stormwater through layers of sand before it enters the nearby sea.

The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School was designed by Diana Kellogg Architects and is located in Rajasthan, India
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School was designed by Diana Kellogg Architects and is located in Rajasthan, India

The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School was designed by Diana Kellogg Architects and is located in Rajasthan, India. The building is situated in the Thar Desert and serves nearly 400 young women in a region with very poor female literacy.

The school's oval form is envisioned as an extension of the rugged desert landscape, as well as being a subtle reference to a famous fort in the region. Local traditions were also considered during the design process, most notably India's tendency to shape schools around central courtyards. The building collects and stores rainwater and recycles greywater, and in a nice touch, the roof's solar canopy doubles as play equipment for the students.

Source: AIA

