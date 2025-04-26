USA's robot building boom continues with first 3D-printed Starbucks

Though it started out as a futuristic-sounding niche proposition, 3D-printed construction is really taking off throughout the United States and the variety of projects being printed is remarkable. Following the construction of a Walmart extension, a Marine barracks, and even an experimental Mars habitat, the latest example of the cutting-edge technology comes from the USA's first 3D-printed Starbucks coffee shop.

The new building is located in Brownsville, Texas, and has been under construction since late 2024. We don't have any word from Starbucks as to when it will open other than "soon," but local Facebook-based news account Brownsville Today says it's due to begin pouring coffee from April 28. A government licensing document from 2023 suggested that the project budget came added up to almost US$1.2 million, though we've no word on actual build cost.

The project is being led by German firm Peri 3D Construction, which is also responsible for creating Europe's largest 3D-printed building, and used a Cobod BOD2 printer. Installed on the site, the large machine followed a pre-made blueprint to extrude a cement-like mixture out of a robotically controlled nozzle in layers, slowly building up the basic shell of the building, producing the telltale ribbed look of the walls.

Once the printing process was finished, human builders were then tasked with adding windows, a porch area, and everything else required to turn a concrete shell into a functioning coffee shop.

The 3D-printed Starbucks is located in Brownsville, Texas City of Brownsville, TX - Municipal Government

Now structurally complete, the 3D-printed Starbucks is relatively small – measuring 1,400 sq ft (130 sq m), spread over one floor – reflecting its intended use for pick up orders and for drive-thru, rather than a coffee shop people actually sit and spend time in.

The project is just the latest in what is a very rapid growth in 3D-printed buildings in recent years in the USA. Elsewhere in Texas, Icon has also been extremely busy, producing multiple housing developments, including the Wolf Ranch and Community First! Village.

