Eye-catching residential skyscraper approved for World Trade Center site

Following the Avenir, another major skyscraper project has received a thumbs-up for construction in Manhattan, New York City. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), the eye-catching tower will be the only residential skyscraper to be built on the World Trade Center site.

5 World Trade Center will reach a height of 900 ft (274 m), making it a significant building, but not a bone-fide supertall, which must be at least 984-ft (300-m)-tall.

It will feature an attractive design of interlocking forms, with a large podium and multiple terraces. Its facade will be enlivened by metal-frame windows and solid panels, contrasting with the surrounding all-glass office towers, such as SOM's nearby One World Trade Center.

The building was originally intended as an office tower but has undergone a redesign to become a residential tower. It will contain 1,200 apartments, of which around 400 will be deemed affordable – with 20 percent of those given preference to 9/11 survivors and first responders. The residential floors will be arranged into "vertical neighborhoods" organized around shared amenities. Elsewhere in the skyscraper there will also be some retail space on lower floors, plus some office space.

5 World Trade Center will be anchored by a podium and feature multiple terrace areas Dbox

"This innovative mixed-income development will round out the World Trade Center site, serving as a fitting tribute to our diversity and strength as a city and a nation, " said New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. "Importantly, 5 WTC will provide hundreds of permanently affordable apartments for middle- and lower-income residents and provide homes for families whose lives were turned upside down by the horror of 9/11. As we strive to meet the ambitious goals of the State’s $25 billion Housing Plan, 5 WTC will undoubtedly stand as a shining example of the Governor’s commitment to making New York City and the entire state a better, more affordable place to live."

We'd be remiss to hail this huge glazed skyscraper as truly sustainable. That said, it will feature significant green design to reduce its draw on the grid, including a high-performance building envelope with excellent insulation and an air infiltration system. According to KPF, it's going to be one of the "most sustainable and energy efficient in the country," but we expect to learn more on this as the project progresses.

The 5 World Trade Center is being developed by Silverstein Properties, Omni NY, Dabar Development and Brookfield Properties. We've no word yet on an expected date of completion.

Sources: NY Governor, KPF