Outstanding skyscraper wears its structure on the outside

This skyscraper's extraordinary exterior is not just for show. Designers Triptyque and Architects Office have arranged the building around a concrete exoskeleton, which provides structural support and frees up floorspace inside.

The AGE360 is located in Curitiba, Brazil, and rises to a height of 124 m (406 ft). The original plan was actually for it to reach 150 m (492 ft), but the project fell foul of planning laws. Planning laws also resulted in the north and east faces of the tower being chamfered, presumably to ensure views and sunlight weren't blocked in key areas.

Bringing to mind Zaha Hadid Architects' Morpheus Hotel, the skyscraper lacks internal supports, other than its elevator and stair core. The idea is that this allows luxuriously open floorplans inside for the residences, improving views of the surrounding landscape too.

"The tower relies on a load-bearing facade, freeing the internal spaces from structural constraints and allowing total reversibility of layouts," explains Triptyque and Architects Office's press release. "The structural grid is interrupted to accommodate collective spaces dedicated to sports and well-being, while its lightweight, fully glazed facade opens the interior spaces to panoramic views of Curitiba, thus connecting the residents to the outside world."

The AGE360 includes an amenity space around 70 m (229 ft) and several outdoor areas Manuel Sá

The building's interior consists of 36 floors of residential space. There's also an amenities space at around 70 m (229 ft) which includes an outdoor garden area and pool, plus a spa and fitness area.

Though we'd be remiss to describe this huge concrete structure as sustainable, it does include solar panels, which reduce its electricity draw on the grid, while rainwater capture is used to irrigate the vegetation throughout.

The project was conceived in 2017 and took eight years to realize. It was developed by AG7 Realty, with interiors by Suite Arquitetura and landscape design by Renata Tilli Paisagismo.

Sources: Triptyque, Architects Office, AG7 Realty