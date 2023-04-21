© 2023 New Atlas
Superlative sustainability: AIA reveals USA's greenest new buildings

By Adam Williams
April 21, 2023
RIDC Mill 19: Buildings A & B is one of the sustainable projects to feature in this year's AIA COTE Top Ten Awards
Casa Adelante 2060 Folsom was designed by Mithun with Y.A. Studio and is located in San Francisco, California
Casa Adelante 2060 Folsom provides affordable housing to families. Its generous landscaping includes a park that's designed to be low maintenance and also filters stormwater
Confluence Park was designed by Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys and is located in San Antonio, Texas
Confluence Park is designed to broaden visitors' understanding of south Texas ecotypes and the impact of urban development on local water. It features a central pavilion, made up of 22 concrete "petals," which provide shade and direct the flow of rainwater into an underground cistern used for the park's sewage and irrigation needs
DPR Sacramento Zero Net Energy Office was designed by SmithGroup and is located in Sacramento, California
DPR Sacramento Zero Net Energy Office involved the energy efficient renovation of a 1940s office and includes the use of timber and a "seed wall" made up of dormant seeds instead of live plants as you'd usually expect with a green wall. The building is powered by solar panels and its overall design maximizes natural light and ventilation
Harvard University Science and Engineering Complex was designed by Behnisch Architekten and is located in Boston, Massachusetts
Harvard University Science and Engineering Complex is described as being among the healthiest and most energy efficient laboratory buildings in the world. Its construction focused on the use of non-harmful building materials and renewable energy, including solar power
John W. Olver Transit Center was designed by Charles Rose Architects and is located in Greenfield, Massachusetts
John W. Olver Transit Center is the first Net Zero energy transit center in the United States. It's powered by solar panels and its exterior consists of brick, copper, and locally sourced stone, protecting its western-facing glass from the summer sun
RIDC Mill 19: Buildings A & B was designed by MSR Design and is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
RIDC Mill 19: Buildings A & B is one of the sustainable projects to feature in this year's AIA COTE Top Ten Awards
The Nueva School Science and Environmental Center was designed by Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects and is located in Hillsborough, California
Nueva School Science and Environmental Center is a Net Zero education center that enables students to practice sustainability, conduct studies, and explore potential solutions to environmental challenges. It features solar power, energy efficient heating and cooling systems, and a well-insulated structure
UC San Diego North Torrey Pines Living & Learning Neighborhood was designed by HKS, Inc & Safdie Rabines Architects, and is located in San Diego, California
UC San Diego North Torrey Pines Living & Learning Neighborhood's design reflects the school's goal to be carbon neutral by 2025. It consists of three residence halls, two academic buildings, eight general assignment classrooms, offices, parking, and amenities. It minimizes energy use with passive ventilation systems and a focus on natural light
Watershed was designed by Weber Thompson and is located in Seattle, Washington
Watershed is an office renovation that filters over 400,000 gallons (around 1.5 million liters) of stormwater per year using bioswales before it drains into the nearby Lake Union. It also features a roof-based solar panel array and a rainwater capture system that's used for toilets and irrigation. Inside its lobby, visitors and tenants are informed of Watershed's performance through a digital display
Westwood Hills Nature Center was designed by MN|HGA Architects and Engineers and is located in St. Louis Park, Minnesota
Westwood Hills Nature Center's overall design draws inspiration from the site with an exterior that's meant to evoke tree bark. It was built using sustainably sourced wood and generous glazing ensures ample natural light inside. It also captures rainwater which is used for a decorative water feature on the site
The prestigious American Institute of Architects (AIA) has revealed the finest new sustainable architecture in the USA for its Committee on the Environment (COTE) Top Ten Awards. Highlights this year include a park that offers lessons on water usage and a former steel mill that's been transformed into a sustainable powerhouse.

The 2023 COTE Top Ten Awards consists of 10 completed buildings. The buildings themselves don't actually have to be located in the USA, just the firms that designed them – however this year all of them are based in the US.

"The award, now in its 27th year, celebrates design projects that have expertly integrated design excellence with innovative performance in 10 key areas," said the AIA. "The COTE Top Ten projects illustrate the solutions architects provide for the health and welfare of our communities and planet."

Confluence Park, by Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys is one highlight. Located along the bank of the San Antonio river, it was created to help improve public understanding of how south Texas' watersheds and ecosystems are impacted by urban development.

The park is situated on a former industrial yard and is centered around a pavilion made up of 22 concrete "petals." These form a network of vaults which both provide shade for visitors and direct the flow of rainwater into an underground storage area, which is then used for the park's sewage and irrigation requirements. A multipurpose building hosts nearby park amenities and a classroom/event space that opens onto the pavilion. This building is topped by a green roof, while a photovoltaic array provides all of the park's energy needs.

RIDC Mill 19: Buildings A & B is the work of MSR Design with R3A Architecture, and is located in Pittsburg. The project involved a remarkably ambitious renovation of the disused Pittsburgh Jones & Laughlin Steel Company mill into a sustainable manufacturing research center.

The mill's steel superstructure now supports a huge 2-MW solar panel array on its roof, which is described as the USA's largest rooftop solar array and produces enough electricity to power 380 homes. Other notable features include a rainwater recycling and storage system, a focus on natural light and ventilation, and energy efficient heating and cooling.

Watershed, by Weber Thompson, is a seven-story office building in Seattle which has undergone an extensive renovation to improve its sustainability. Its surrounding landscaping hosts a series of bioswales that annually filter over 400,000 gallons (around 1.5 million liters) of stormwater before it drains into the nearby Lake Union.

The building also captures and stores rainwater for use in bathrooms and irrigation, while a focus on maximizing ventilation and daylight, as well as the use of solar panels, all help reduce its grid-based energy usage. A digital dashboard is installed in the lobby so visitors can see real-time data on its performance.

Check out more on these and the rest of the 2023 COTE Top Ten Awards projects in the gallery.

Source: AIA

