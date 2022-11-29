Aston Martin's luxurious house puts owner's cars proudly on display

Following its residential tower and US home, UK car manufacturer Aston Martin continues its push into real estate with its first Japanese residence. Designed for an Aston Martin enthusiast, the home will feature a spacious interior and a generous rooftop terrace and will put the owner's car collection proudly on display.

The project is rather unimaginatively named Minami Aoyama 001 to reference it being the firm's first home in the fashionable Omotesando area of Minami Aoyama in Tokyo. It's a collaboration between Aston Martin and Japanese luxury developer Vibroa, plus a local unnamed architect.

It will feature an attractive exterior fronted by generous glazing and shading fins, with the all-important garage situated at the front. The interior will be spread over four floors, which includes a basement level, and will boast a wine cellar, a home cinema, gym, lounge, and a spa. The home will be topped by the rooftop terrace, which will offer views over the local neighborhood and there will also be several balcony areas.

Judging by the renders provided, the decor will be tasteful with muted tones and, unlike the 130 William apartments, there will be no overt car-themed additions, with one exception: the dining room will feature glazing that overlooks the garage housing the car collection, letting the owners eat their meals while gazing at their pride and joy, and offering a point of conversation during dinner parties. This is lot more subtle than many other car-themed homes, but is probably better for it – a Milhouse's dad-style race car bed would definitely ruin the premium aesthetic that Aston is going for here.

Minami Aoyama 001 will feature a window that opens onto the garage area, enabling its owner to gaze at the car collection while seated at the dinner table Aston Martin

"As Aston Martin grows in Japan, we are passionate about finding innovative ways to bring our ultra-luxury brand to life and resonate with local consumers," said Greg Adams, Regional President - Japan and South Korea of Aston Martin. "We are delighted to be working with Vibroa, helping create what we believe is a perfect home for an Aston Martin owner, with design elements inspired by our breath-taking portfolio of ultra-luxury and high-performance cars."

An Aston Martin owner has already purchased the home shown and it's due to be completed in November, 2023. We've no word on its price, but it's pretty safe bet that more than a few zeros are involved.

Source: Aston Martin