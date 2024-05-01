© 2024 New Atlas
Aston Martin's sail-shaped skyscraper looks fit for a Bond villain's lair

By Adam Williams
May 01, 2024
Aston Martin Residences Miami is the automaker's first completed real estate project
Aston Martin Residences Miami reaches a height of 249 m (817 ft)
Aston Martin Residences Miami is conceived as a huge glass sail
Aston Martin Residences Miami's sleek form is broken up by a large terrace area with an infinity pool towards the top of the building
Aston Martin Residences Miami incorporates subtle aspects of the automaker's car design, including tan leather and keyless door entry
Aston Martin Residences Miami features four levels of amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, and a ballroom (pictured)
Luxury high-rises are the hottest thing in automotive design right now, with Aston Martin, Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz all racing to turn their enviable brand recognition into real estate big bucks. One of the most anticipated of these projects, an extraordinary sail-shaped skyscraper known as Aston Martin Residences Miami, has now been completed.

First revealed back in 2016 and originally slated for a 2021 completion, Aston Martin Residences Miami is the automaker's first completed real estate project. Located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way, near the mouth of the Miami River, it reaches a height of 249 m (817 ft) – making it a substantial tower, shaping up as the USA's tallest residential building south of New York City.

The project is the result of a collaboration between Aston Martin's design team and architect Rodolfo Miani of Bodas Mian Anger, as well as G&G Business Development. Bringing to mind Dubai's Burj Al Arab, its unusual form wouldn't look too out of place as a villain's lair in a James Bond movie. The sail-like glass and steel exterior nods to its marina setting with an eye-catching curvilinear shape that's broken up by a large terrace area with an infinity pool towards the top.

Inside, Aston Martin's design language is expressed with subtle motifs and additions like keyless doors covered in kestrel tan leather with bespoke door handles, and carbon fiber reception desk areas. It contains 66 floors and 391 luxury residential units (which, unfortunately, the firm hasn't deigned to share images of with the press). These include one to five bedroom apartments, multiple lavish penthouses, and an ultra-exclusive "Unique Triplex Penthouse" spread over three floors and measuring 27,190 sq ft (roughly 32,500 sq m). Residents are offered a selection of colors and plush furnishings for the interior, and amenities include a private butler service, spa, art gallery and more.

Aston Martin Residences Miami features four levels of amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, and a ballroom (pictured)
"Spanning four full levels between the building's 52nd and 55th floors – all interconnected by a monumental and striking glass staircase - standout amenities consist of a two-floor fitness center with views of the awe-inspiring Atlantic Ocean, an art gallery, two movie theaters, a virtual golf simulator, business center and conference room, kids playroom, as well as a full-service spa, beauty salon and barber shop," says Aston Martin's press release.

If you'd like to snag a place in Aston Martin Residences Miami, you'll have to be quick about it as 99% of condominiums have been sold. As for pricing, we were previously told that the standard residences start at US$600,000 and go all the way up to $8.5 million, while the penthouse suites top out at around $50 million.

Source: Aston Martin

