Vertical Forest skyscrapers will add some much-needed greenery to Dubai

Italy's Stefano Boeri Architetti has revealed plans to add a little greenery to Dubai, in the form of its latest Vertical Forest. The project will consist of two skyscrapers covered in thousands of trees and shrubs, and will also feature sustainable design to help reduce its grid-based electricity needs.

The Vertical Forest towers in Dubai is the latest in a long line of greenery covered buildings by Stefano Boeri since the completion of the award-winning Bosco Verticale in Milan, including examples in China, Albania and the Netherlands.

It will be centered around two eye-catching skyscrapers arranged into a V-shape and connected by a shared podium. The tapering towers will reach a height of 190 m (623 ft) and 150 m (492 ft), respectively, and will host more than 2,600 trees and 27,000 shrubs on their facades, along with a series of greenhouses and hydroponic gardens. There will also be multiple balcony areas and terraces too.

Particular attention has been paid to the conservation of water, which makes sense given how dry Dubai is. Some kind of desalination system will be installed, alongside a standard greywater recycling system. Additionally, the buildings will reduce their grid-based electricity usage with a photovoltaic setup capable of producing 5,100-kWh of clean energy.

The Vertical Forest towers in Dubai's two skyscrapers will be covered in more than 2,600 trees and 27,000 shrubs Stefano Boeri Architetti

"The project, commissioned by Impact One, represents the first Vertical Forest prototype for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) area, with the aim of integrating the benefits of urban forestry such as the absorption of fine dust particles, microclimate regulation and reduction of the greenhouse effect together with innovations as part of the management of the water system in arid climates and the optimization of energy production from renewable sources," said Stefano Boeri Architetti.

The Vertical Forest towers in Dubai project was unveiled during the COP27 climate change conference, which is taking place until November 18, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. We've no word yet on an expected date of completion, though Stefano Boeri Architetti indicated further research is currently underway on its design and overall sustainability.

Source: Stefano Boeri Architetti