Luxury cabins perch on a cliffside to frame stunning fjord views

Renowned architecture firm Snøhetta has joined forces with homeware company Vipp to create a collection of luxurious vacation cabins. Situated above a fjord in rural Norway, the compact dwellings feature generous glazing that's designed to make visitors feel like they're floating on the edge of the cliffside.

The Bolder Star Lodges project consists of four cabins (though as of writing only three are completed), which are raised above the ground on concrete pillars. Their exteriors are very similar to each other and consist of an asymmetrical form finished in untreated red cedar that will eventually weather and turn gray over time, helping them blend into the rocky landscape in Lysefjorden, on the Norwegian west coast. Each of the cabins is accessed by a Corten steel bridge.

Inside, they measure 38 sq m (409 sq ft). The layout is atypical, positioning the kitchen and dining area upstairs, while the ground floor contains a built-in bed overlooking the landscape, as well as a bathroom. Though each cabin's interior is very slightly different, they all feature a decor that echoes Vipp's previous tiny house project and is defined by dark hues and generous glazing. High end materials like oak, marble, and leather contrast with rough concrete flooring on the lower level.

The Bolder Star Lodges feature generous glazing and are designed to make visitors feel like they're floating on the edge of the cliff Elisabeth Heier

Snøhetta also put some thought to the impact of the project on its surroundings. During construction, the trees that needed to be removed were set aside to be reused for construction, while the granite removed from the ground was also reused during the build process.

"With the Bolder project, we strived to preserve the nature and enhance the experience of moving in an untouched landscape, with the smallest possible footprint on the surroundings," said Snøhetta's Frank Denis Foray. "The cabins are lifted over the ground to create a weightless feeling on the edge of the spectacular, steep mountain sides, diving down into the clear blue fjord. The goal was to create a total experience for the visitors - coming back to a cozy, warm wooden nest with a spectacular panoramic view of the ever-changing weather after a beautiful day of hiking along the fjord."

The Bolder Star Lodges overlook Lysefjorden, on the Norwegian west coast Elin Engelsvoll



Though described as "off-grid" by Vipp, the cabins actually receive power from the grid. However, water is sourced naturally from a nearby spring (and filtered in a water treatment system).

If you'd like to stay in one of the Bolder Star Lodges yourself, it'll set you back from NOK4,900 (around US$500), per night.

Source: The Bolder