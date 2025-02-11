"World's highest penthouse" can be yours for a mere $51 million

What's hailed as the world's highest penthouse has hit the market for a cool US$51 million – and for that price you'll even have to provide your own furniture. Located in the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, the residence comes with a ridiculous amount of floorspace and unmatched views of the area.

The apartment is being sold by local firm Invest Dubai Real Estate, which asserts that it's the world's highest penthouse suite and says it's situated at "over 1,300 ft" above the city streets. This is indeed extremely high up, though without an exact figure we can't be certain it beats the $250 million penthouse in Central Park Tower reported on by the Wall Street Journal, which is situated at a height of 1,550 ft (472 m).

Accessed from the Burj Khalifa's only private elevator, the residence is spread over two stories and has a floorspace of 21,000 sq m (roughly 226,000 sq ft), so it's massive, making it the largest residence in Downtown Dubai.

It comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, a private swimming pool, entertainment areas, multiple bedrooms, and amenities including an exclusive lounge, fitness center, Japanese gardens, and dedicated 24-hour concierge service.

The Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest skyscraper and reaches an incredible height of 2,717 ft (828 m) Courtesy SOM | Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing

The total lack of furniture is hailed as an opportunity to make it your own. Rather than heading down to IKEA like the rest of us, the owner will probably want a custom architect-designed interior that makes the most of its expansive layout.

"It comes as a shell-and-core unit and provides a blank canvas for buyers to craft a bespoke masterpiece, with ample space for grand entertaining areas, ultra-luxurious bedrooms, and custom amenities tailored to their vision," adds Invest Dubai Real Estate.

Dubai has announced a huge amount of major architecture projects in recent months, from the world's tallest residential tower to plans to transform the scorching metropolis into a walkable city. From the vantage point that this apartment, the owner will have a unique view of the changing landscape below.

Source: Invest Dubai Real Estate