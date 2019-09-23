Hobbit Hole-inspired Bux End takes 2019 Shed of the Year

Following the announcement of the shortlist in August, the overall winner of the 2019 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition has now been announced. Buxton, Derbyshire sheddie Chris Hield got the nod for his superb Hobbit Hole-inspired shed, Bux End.

Bux End's design came about as Hield is a big fan of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Work began on the shed in January, 2018, and it took him eight weeks of working on evenings and weekends. Local reclaimed bricks and timber were used in the build and great deal of soil needed to be removed too. He estimates that the whole project cost up to £499 (around US$620).

Now that it's complete, the space is used as a hobby workshop for the making of armor and chainmail, as Hield is a medieval re-enactor.

"I’m delighted – and in shock," says Hield. "We are massive The Lord of the Rings fans so when we decided to build our own shed we knew it had to be a hobbit hole. It had to fit in with the wildlife and nature that we have cultivated in the rest of our garden so the grass roof was a big feature. Whenever we got any seeds for wild flowers we have just thrown them over the top of the shed and they have thrived."

Bux-End is used as a hobby workshop for the making of armor Cuprinol

Hield has been awarded £1,000 (roughly $1,200) in prize money for his efforts, as well as a wooden plaque, some Cuprinol products, and a giant novelty crown to adorn his shed. It came first from over 3,000 entries, spread over seven categories.

"Once again the Great British sheddie didn’t disappoint," says Shed of the Year founder and head judge, Andrew Wilcox. "It was great to see how brilliantly creative this years entrants have been and to see Chris come out on top with his beautifully natural Bux End."

Source: Shedblog