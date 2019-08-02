Shed of the Year 2019 shortlist highlights hobbyist ingenuityView gallery - 23 images
The shortlist for the 2019 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition has been announced. A total of 21 superb sheds made the cut this year and highlights include a handcrafted retreat inspired by a log cabin, a converted army truck with a shed atop, and a space-themed tourer.
For those unfamiliar with the UK shedding scene, we've made the comparison to the US tiny house movement in the past and this still stands, though these sheds are generally installed in gardens and built by enthusiastic amateurs, which makes for all kinds of weird and wonderful designs.
The 2019 Cuprinol Shed of the Year shortlist is split into seven categories: Pub/Entertainment, Cabin, Unique, Workshops, Budget, Unexpected, and Nature's Haven, which is a new category. Public voting is open until August 29 and an overall winner will be decided later in the year.
"We've been absolutely blown away by the incredible, imaginative and innovative sheds entered into this year's competition," says head judge and Cuprinol Shed of the Year founder, Andrew Wilcox. "Every year there are more and more outstanding entries that take us by surprise. The creativity and imagination of all entrants never fail to amaze the judges. This year's bunch are second to none."
We've selected a few highlights below, but be sure to head to the gallery to see each project in full.
The Lorry Life, by Hampshire sheddie Tom Duckworth, is a finalist in the Unexpected category. Duckworth purchased an army lorry back in 2016 following his 22nd birthday. He then spent about a year transforming it into a full-time home using a shed. What it must surely lack in aerodynamics, the novel home makes up for with a full-size kitchen, solar power, and even a rainwater collection system.
St Albans' Jon Spooner is the proud owner of the Space Shed, which is a mobile shed on wheels that boasts a fully programmable LED lighting rig, a big screen, sound system, and a hydraulics system that opens it up. The Space Shed has toured music, arts, and science festivals. Spooner is deeply involved in all things space and his story is well worth a read.
The Hunters Bothy, by South Lanarkshire's Ian McMorran, was built with help from neighbors and family, and is based on American log cabin designs. The charming cabin has a working log burner and features old hunting gear inside, including old fishing traps, snow shoes and mole traps. It now serves as a place for him to relax and enjoy his garden.
Source: Readers Sheds
