Architecture

Shipping container-based ICU being developed for COVID-19 treatment

March 26, 2020
Shipping container-based ICU b...
The first CURA prototype is currently being constructed in Milan
CURA is being made open-source and is a not for profit project
CURA is based on standard shipping containers measuring 20 ft (6.1 m) long
The CURA units will be joined onto larger inflatable structures
The project envisions placing some CURA units next to a hospital, such as in parking lots, to expand ICU capacity, while others could be used to create field hospitals
The project envisions placing some CURA units next to a hospital, such as in parking lots, to expand ICU capacity, while others could be used to create field hospitals

"Each unit works autonomously and can be shipped anywhere. Individual pods are connected by an inflatable structure to create multiple modular configurations (from 4 beds to over 40), which can be deployed in just a few hours," says Carlo Ratti Associati
The first CURA prototype is currently being constructed in Milan
We’ve reported on shipping containers being used for lots of different projects before, such as swimming pools, bars, and houses, but Connected Units for Respiratory Ailment (CURA) is an example that could potentially save lives. It involves transforming the metal boxes into easily transportable intensive care units (ICU) that can be shipped worldwide to help those in need of treatment as COVID-19 continues to spread.

CURA is being developed by a team that includes Carlo Ratti Associati, Italo Rota, Studio FM Milano, Humanitas Research Hospital, Jacobs, Squint/opera, and others. It's open-source and is built from standard 20 ft (6.1 m) long shipping containers that we’d assume are either new or very carefully and thoroughly cleaned. The containers are modified with windows and entrances and then joined onto a larger inflatable structure to create modular configurations in different sizes as needed, from four beds to over 40.

While doctors already have hospital tents at their disposal for these kind of emergency situations, the team reckons that CURA would (with the correct equipment installed) offer a benefit over tents by creating a negative room pressure system. Put simply, the negative room pressure means that air flows into the containers but not out, helping to mitigate the risk of further spreading the virus. The system is often used in traditional brick-and-mortar isolation wards.

CURA is being made open-source and is a not for profit project
The project envisions placing some units next to hospitals, such as in parking lots, for example, to expand ICU capacity, while others could be used to create field hospitals. It would also make use of shipping containers' easy transportation to move them around on trains, trucks and ships.

Of course, somewhere to put the patients is just a part of the battle and having the ventilators and other medical kit necessary, plus the specialists required to actually use them properly, is also crucial. That said, the first prototype CURA is currently being constructed for use in a hospital in Milan, with a view to eventually sending them out around the world.

Source: Carlo Ratti Associati

Tags

Architectureshipping containersBuilding and ConstructionCarlo Ratti AssociatiTreatment
