DJI reaches new heights with dramatically cantilevering skyscraper HQ

Back in 2018, Foster + Partners revealed a collaboration with DJI to create a new headquarters for the leading drone manufacturer. The ambitious project is now complete and consists of two remarkable skyscrapers that incorporate cantilevering sections hosting offices, research areas, and drone test areas.

DJI Sky City is located in Shenzhen, China, which has experienced an incredible building boom over the past decade and is regularly the place in the world with the most skyscrapers built each year.

The two buildings rise to a height of 194 m (636 ft) and 212 m (969 ft), respectively. They're quite complex structurally and each tower consists of a central steel section, with cantilevering glazed boxes jutting outward, which host the office spaces and research areas, etc. A suspension bridge is situated at a height of 105 m (344 ft) to provide a convenient way of moving from one tower to another. Additionally, a Twin elevator system places two elevators in the same shaft, increasing usable office space.

"Across the two towers, office and research spaces are arranged in floating volumes cantilevered from central cores by large megatrusses and circular profiled steel suspension rods," explained Foster + Partners. "The first use of an asymmetrical suspension steel structure in a high-rise tower of this scale, the innovative structure reduces the need for columns, thus creating impressive and uninterrupted office and research spaces. It also allows for quadruple-height drone flight testing labs that are unique to DJI. These labs are expressed externally through the unique V-shaped trusses that give the towers their distinctive identity, against the backdrop of the city’s skyline."

DJI Sky City features multiple rooftop garden areas DJI

Both skyscrapers feature significant landscaping, including gardens surrounding the buildings and multiple green terrace areas for both the public and DJI staff to enjoy.

The project does have some energy saving design too. Its interior layout and glazing is meant to maximize daylight inside and an intelligent building control system ensures the reduction of energy consumption during off-peak periods. Rainwater is harvested and stored for reuse and greywater is recycled to help irrigate all the greenery.

It has been a busy week for Foster + Partners. As well as the DJI Sky Center, the prestigious UK firm has revealed its completed stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and that work is underway on a "coral-shaped" marine center.

Sources: DJI, Foster + Partners