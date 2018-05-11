The sky's the limit for DJI's new HQView gallery - 4 images
Foster + Partners has shown significant interest in the potential of drone technology so a collaboration with DJI seems like a good fit. The high-profile architecture firm has revealed some early details and renders for a pair of towers that will serve as the drone manufacturer's new headquarters.
Currently under construction in Shenzhen, China, DJI's new digs will consist of two towers joined together by a skybridge. Structurally, they will comprise multiple glazed boxes cantilevering out from a central steel framework.
The project is conceived as a "creative community in the sky" and will include research and development areas, as well as office space, a theater, gymnasium, and, remarkably, robot fighting rings.
The floors will be arranged into large column-free spaces and provide quadruple-height drone flight testing labs. Even the skybridge will be used for testing and showcasing drone tech – you get the sense this will be an interesting place to work, with all kinds of gadgets zooming around.
"Our aim is to create a unique workplace environment that embodies the spirit of invention and innovation that has allowed DJI to lead the world in robotics and technology," says Grant Brooker, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.
Details on the project are still very slim at this stage and as of writing there's no information available on the height of the towers, nor their expected completion date.
