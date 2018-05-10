DJI has just launched a small but significant upgrade to its flagship Phantom 4 drone. The new Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is now 60 percent quieter than its predecessor and finally incorporates DJI's OcuSync transmission technology, allowing for better resolution and lower latency when streaming to FPV goggles.







The welcome introduction of DJI's OcuSync technology to the Phantom series brings this prosumer drone a larger transmission range – up to 4.3 miles (7 km) – and a low-latency HD transmission of 1080p at 30fps. A great option for FPV fans who previously could only use OcuSync with the Mavic Pro.

Another new addition is improved propellers and motors resulting in increased stability and a reported 4dB reduction in aircraft noise. The whiny noise of a drone has always been a big problem, especially for closer range video work, so this 60 percent reduction is certainly a notable improvement.

The new Phantom looks essentially the same as previous models, retaining its sleek white finish. It also inherits all the earlier smart features including obstacle avoidance, and a 30 minute flight time. A new infrared sensing system has been incorporated into the Pro V2.0 improving the drone's overall ability to autonomously move through spaces and avoid objects.