© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Architects transform micro studio into neat multiple-purpose home

By Bridget Borgobello
May 18, 2022
Architects transform micro stu...
Ecuadorian architects Juan Alberto Andrade and María José Váscones have transformed a tiny 27.5-sq-m space into a smart compact home
Ecuadorian architects Juan Alberto Andrade and María José Váscones have transformed a tiny 27.5-sq-m space into a smart compact home
View 18 Images
A modern kitchen hides behind these sliding timber doors
1/18
A modern kitchen hides behind these sliding timber doors
This fold-down desk or dining table can vanish into the woodwork
2/18
This fold-down desk or dining table can vanish into the woodwork
The fold-down table is hidden beneath the fold-down bed
3/18
The fold-down table is hidden beneath the fold-down bed
A metal ladder moves around the room to access the elevated storage spaces
4/18
A metal ladder moves around the room to access the elevated storage spaces
Every inch of the height of the room is used for storage
5/18
Every inch of the height of the room is used for storage
The modern compact kitchen includes sink, cooktop, microwave oven and storage
6/18
The modern compact kitchen includes sink, cooktop, microwave oven and storage
The timber unit features an accordion-like corner cabinet
7/18
The timber unit features an accordion-like corner cabinet
The space converts into a breakfast table
8/18
The space converts into a breakfast table
An elegant corner cabinet sits in front of a pull-out wardrobe
9/18
An elegant corner cabinet sits in front of a pull-out wardrobe
The concept and inspiration for Domestico was to evolve from traditional apartment layouts by looking beyond spatial limitations
10/18
The concept and inspiration for Domestico was to evolve from traditional apartment layouts by looking beyond spatial limitations
Domestico features a light-filled open plan multi-purpose living space
11/18
Domestico features a light-filled open plan multi-purpose living space
Ecuadorian architects Juan Alberto Andrade and María José Váscones have transformed a tiny 27.5-sq-m space into a smart compact home
12/18
Ecuadorian architects Juan Alberto Andrade and María José Váscones have transformed a tiny 27.5-sq-m space into a smart compact home
The large timber units conceal ample storage space
13/18
The large timber units conceal ample storage space
A fold-down bed converts the space into a double bedroom
14/18
A fold-down bed converts the space into a double bedroom
The unit is not only elegant but is flexible in its design
15/18
The unit is not only elegant but is flexible in its design
The double bed pulls down from the front of the wall unit
16/18
The double bed pulls down from the front of the wall unit
A pull-out closet and coat rack slides out from the main unit
17/18
A pull-out closet and coat rack slides out from the main unit
The metal ladder allows the upper storage spaces to be accessed
18/18
The metal ladder allows the upper storage spaces to be accessed
View gallery - 18 images

Ecuadorian architects Juan Alberto Andrade and María José Váscones have transformed a 27.5-sq-m (296-sq-ft) space into a full-featured compact home, which is jam-packed with space-saving and multi-purpose furnishings. Dubbed Domestico, the tiny apartment can accommodate two adults and is designed to seamlessly transform over the arc of 24 hours: from bedroom to breakfast nook; wardrobe to home office; storage to kitchen; lounge to dining room; and workspace to yoga zone.

“The home by principle is evolutionary and adapts to new conditions,” said the architects. “Domestico refers to a habitable artifact that allows the condensing of everyday activities into one organizing element that transforms easily and does not sacrifice comfort.”

Located in the city of Quito, Ecuador, the project looks beyond spatial limitations to create a comfortable and aesthetic home that embraces clever architectural design solutions for living in a smaller space.

To achieve these goals, the architects divided the interior into two parts: one becoming a light-filled open plan multi-purpose living space and the second creates two floor-to-ceiling built-in units that are used to house and hide the different elements needed in the home.

The space converts into a breakfast table
The space converts into a breakfast table

The unit is not only elegant but is flexible in its design, boasting foldable elements that transform the central living space within a matter of seconds. A complete kitchen is hidden behind a sliding door, a fold-out desk/dining table is mounted to the bottom of the pull-down double bed, a laundry room and bathroom are housed within the structure, there's a complete library too, and a pull-out closet. Much of the ample storage is designated to the upper quadrants and accessed via a metal ladder on a U-shaped track that wraps around the home.

A fold-down bed converts the space into a double bedroom
A fold-down bed converts the space into a double bedroom

“Every single one of these modules is organized through a horizontal axis that divides the object into two parts; the lower area for everyday activities, and the upper module for storage, which is at reach through a mobile ladder,” the architects explained.

The Domestico apartment is an excellent example of how a compact space can incorporate innovative architecture and furniture design to create a harmonious tiny home. Head to the gallery for a closer look at the numerous clever design features.

Source: Juan Alberto Andrade via Archdaily

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

ArchitectureMicro apartmentTiny FootprintHomeFlexibleModular
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!