Foster + Partners drapes Greece's tallest tower in greenery

Greenery covered buildings are all the rage lately, which makes sense – most people would rather spend their time surrounded by nature, after all. The Marina Tower from Foster + Partners will not only grow to be "first green high-rise building in Greece" but also the country's tallest building.

Marina Tower is being developed by Lamda Development and, assuming it goes ahead, will be located in Agios Kosmas, near Athens. It will reach a height of 200 m (656 ft), or almost double the height of Greece's current tallest building, Athens Tower 1, which is 103 m (337 ft). However, to give those heights some perspective, Europe's tallest tower, in St. Petersburg, Russia, reaches a height of 462 m (1,515 ft), while London's The Shard rises to 309.6 m (1,016 ft), so it's not a very tall building, relatively speaking.

Details are still quite thin on the ground at this early stage, though we do know that the residential high-rise will consist of 200 apartments, which will be spread over 45 floors. Natural ventilation will help cool the interiors and the greenery will offer additional insulation and shade. Generous glazing and balconies will also provide residents with superb views of the rugged coastline.

"Located in the Agios Kosmas marina area and one of Ellinikon’s first architectural landmarks, Marina Tower will be the tallest building in Greece and the tallest green beachfront high-rise building in the Mediterranean," says Foster + Partners' press release. "With dominant green and water features, natural light and unobstructed sea views, the building brings an innovative design approach to the region."

Marina Tower's exterior will be enlivened by large amounts of greenery dbox / Foster + Partners

The tower will be part of Foster + Partners' larger Ellinikon Masterplan development, which is due for completion in 2026 and will transform the site of a former airport into a new district with residential zones, retail, leisure and entertainment space, and cultural activities. According to Foster + Partners, each neighborhood will be "self-sustaining," and the firm mentions the use of environmentally friendly building materials, though we've no word yet on what this will entail.

Marina Tower is just the latest project by Foster + Partners to incorporate large amounts of greenery, others of note include the Guangming Hub, The Forestias, and Avenida Cordoba 120.

Source: Foster + Partners