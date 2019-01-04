The tallest of the two towers is the most interesting. It will reach a height of 350 m (1,148 ft) and consist of office space, with a total floorspace of 310,000 sq m (around 3 million sq ft). Its structural cores are situated on the east and west wings of the building, offering the benefit that the interior is column free. It will be topped by a large atrium offering choice views open to China Merchants Bank customers and select guests.