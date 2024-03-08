© 2024 New Atlas
Futuristic golf community is Saudi's latest tourism master stroke

By Adam Williams
March 08, 2024
Gidori's centerpiece will be named the Monolith and will include 190 luxury apartments
The Monolith is inspired by rocky outcrops found in Saudi Arabia's deserts
The Monolith will be located close to the shore and next to a beach club
Gidori will include 200 luxury vacation villas and full-time homes, which will be designed to blend into the rugged landscape
Gidori's luxury villas will feature generous glazing and private swimming pools
Gidori will be located on the Gulf of Aqaba, which is undergoing intensive development
Gidori will be focused on golf and other outdoor activities, and include a new 18-hole course
Saudi Arabia's unprecedented building boom continues with the announcement of Gidori: a futuristic-looking project that will transform a sizable chunk of the desert landscape into a luxurious vacation destination focused on golfing and other outdoor activities.

Gidori will be located in the coastal hills of Saudi Arabia's Gulf of Aqaba, which is where we've seen a lot of the country's development focused lately, including Elanan, Xaynor and Zardun.

Designed by Ignacio Gomez and Lama Al Kharboush of Aedas, it will include 200 vacation villas and full-time homes that will be embedded into the landscape. There will also be an 80-room boutique hotel with restaurants and lounges, plus a beach club.

However, the development's centerpiece will be the so-called Monolith. Shown in the hero image above, it will take the form of a beachfront complex hosting 190 cantilevering apartments finished in glass and metallic surfaces. Its unusual form is inspired by natural rocky outcrops and will also contain dining areas, retail stores, and gardens.

NEOM | Gidori - Meet the architects

In addition to the buildings, there will be a focus on lush landscaping, including the golf course and areas for hiking and star gazing.

"Gidori's 18-hole championship golf course sweeps inland through low hills and rocky outcrops, challenging golfers at all levels and featuring innovative design, exquisite coastal views and advanced technology," explained a press release by Neom. "The elegant clubhouse will provide sophisticated hospitality for players, while the golf academy will offer expert advice and coaching and will service the traditional game as well as the next generation of e-sports.

"Gidori's surroundings are perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, on and off-road cycling, and scenic walks. The beach club will offer relaxed hospitality and entertainment, with an extensive selection of water sports for all ages and experiences. Come nightfall, observation platforms will provide unrivaled viewing opportunities of the night skies."

The announcement of Gidori follows news that the the 170-km-long Line is progressing and a report that Saudi Arabia will host an incredible 2-km-tall skyscraper.

Source: Neom

