AIA awards celebrates amazing American-made residential architecture

By Adam Williams
March 28, 2022
Costa Rica Treehouse was designed by Olson Kundig and is located in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. The project was recognized in the Category: One- and Two-Family Custom Residencies category and is one of 14 to feature in the AIA 2022 Housing Awards
The Aya was designed by Studio Twenty Seven Architecture/Leo A Daly and is located in Washington, D.C. The project was recognized in the Excellence in Affordable Housing category
The Aya is a new affordable housing project that provides short-term housing for up to 50 families who urgently need emergency shelter
Rio House was designed by Olson Kundig and is located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The project was recognized in the One- and Two-Family Custom Residences category
Rio House is located on the border of a national park and takes the form of a steel and glass box rising into the rainforest canopy. Its open living areas help frame the view and promote natural ventilation inside
aMews House was designed by Alex Wu Architect and is located in Atlanta, Georgia. The project was recognized in the One- and Two-Family Production Homes category
aMews House has a width of just 14 ft (4.2 m), though is much longer. The home is shoehorned into an awkward urban site and features a space-saving interior layout that's arranged vertically
Divine House was designed by Landry Smith Architect and is located in Eugene, Oregon. The project was recognized in the One- and Two-Family Custom Residences category
Divine House has been specifically designed for the owner to enjoy in old age and then pass on to his children. Therefore, it's envisioned to last at least 200 years and features low-maintenance materials like simple wood and a corrugated metal roof
Goatbarn Lane was designed by Renée del Gaudio Architecture and is located in Boulder, Colorado. The project was recognized in the One- and Two- Family Customer Residences category
Goatbarn Lane is a full-time residence for the architect's father, who wanted to live simply and respectfully amid Colorado's mountain landscape. It's inspired by the area's gold mining past and its overall form recalls sheds, barns, and homes that miners erected there. Its natural shading from nearby trees and use of renewable energy allows the home to operate at net-zero electricity
Ohringer Arts was designed by Rothschild Doyno Collaborative and is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The project was recognized in the Excellence in Affordable Housing category
Ohringer Arts transformed a former furniture department store into an arts incubator and affordable housing for artists. The team focused on improving glazing in the homes themselves and adapting the former furniture showrooms to be used for art. It also features a rooftop deck providing choice views of the area
Flor 401 Lofts was designed by Skid Row Housing Trust and is located in Los Angeles, California. The project was recognized in the Specialized Housing category
Flor 401 Lofts serves the recently homeless and those living with mental illness. It includes a tree-shaded courtyard and a vegetable garden. The studio apartments themselves are modest but feature ample daylight, kitchens, and private bathrooms
Renovation 1662 was designed by Robert M. Gurney, FAIA Architect and is located in Washington, D.C. The project was recognized in the One- and Two-Family Customer Residences category
Renovation 1662 transformed a traditional terrace, or rowhome, into a modern and light-filled dwelling
Pemberton Residence was designed by Alterstudio Architecture LLP and is located in Austin, Texas. The project was recognized in the One- and Two-Family Custom Residences category
Pemberton Residence has been carefully situated for optimal solar and wind orientation, encouraging semi-outdoor living
Costa Rica Treehouse was designed by Olson Kundig and is located in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. The project was recognized in the Category: One- and Two-Family Custom Residencies category and is one of 14 to feature in the AIA 2022 Housing Awards
Costa Rica Treehouse is made entirely of locally harvested teak and is envisioned as an open-air surfer's hut. A 3.5 kW solar array supplies some of the home's power needs during daylight hours and also powers the pool's circulation pump. During the rainy season, all water needs are provided by a subterranean rain catchment system
West Campus Residence was designed by Alterstudio Architecture, LLP and Mell Lawrence Architects, and is located in Austin, Texas. The project was recognized in the One- and Two- Family Custom Residences category
West Campus Residence was created by the architects for themselves and is designed to be open to its surroundings. Its lower level is shaded by a tree canopy, helping to ensure the living areas are filled with light but are still protected from the harsh Texas sun
Highland Park Residence was designed by Alterstudio Architecture, LLP and is located in Highland Park, Texas. The project was recognized in the One- and Two-Family Custom Residences category
Highland Park Residence was created to provide a compelling setting for a family with three young children and a significant art collection. It consists of the main house itself, as well as a separate gallery building
Chandler Tiny Homes Village For The Homeless was designed by Lehrer Architects LA and is located in Los Angeles, California. The project was recognized in the Specialized Housing category
Chandler Tiny Homes Village For The Homeless was created using prefabricated shelters as a base and transforms an overlooked and awkwardly shaped infill lot into 39 units for vulnerable and homeless locals
Rain Harvest Home (aka La Casa que Cosecha Lluvia) was designed by Robert Hutchison Architecture & Javier Sanchez and is located in Temascaltepec, Mexico. The project was recognized in the One- and Two-Family Custom Residences category
Rain Harvest Home features an impressive circular open-air bathhouse with hot bath, sauna, steam shower, and washroom that all encircle a cold plunge pool
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the winners of its annual Housing Awards. The prestigious event highlights the most interesting and innovative residential designs from America's finest architects and this year's bumper crop includes everything from humble tiny houses to impressively sustainable homes.

Now in its 22nd year, the 2022 Housing Awards consists of 14 homes, which is a significant increase from just seven in 2020 and 10 in 2021. The projects are split into three categories: One- and Two-Family Custom Residences, Specialized Housing, and Excellence in Affordable Housing.

This year's recipients – which must be designed by US-licensed firms, but not necessarily located in the US – have been chosen by four AIA jurors based on their overall design excellence, which, according to the AIA, "represents the defining principles of excellent design in the 21st century. Specifically, the jury looked at whether designs are sustainable, affordable, durable, innovative, socially impactful, meeting client needs as well as addressing the natural and built contexts."

We've chosen a few of outstanding homes that caught our eye below, but be sure to head to the gallery to see more on these, as well as each of the other 11 homes that make up the AIA 2022 Housing Awards.

Rain Harvest Home (aka La Casa que Cosecha Lluvia) was designed by Robert Hutchison Architecture & Javier Sanchez, and is located in Temascaltepec, which is in the mountains just west of Mexico City.

The project consists of three buildings hosting a small art studio, bathhouse, and the residence itself, each of which is topped by a green roof and sports an open design and generous glazing. As its name suggests, rainwater collection is a key focus and the water is channeled into a reservoir for on-site treatment and storage. This collected water accounts for an impressive 100 percent of the home's year-round water requirements. Its most distinctive feature though is the circular open-air bathhouse. This contains a hot bath, sauna, steam shower, and washroom encircling a central cold plunge pool that's open to the sky.

"In adopting permaculture practices and keyline design, the team increased the home's resilience to dryness, erosion, and flooding while also improving soil fertility," said AIA's judges. "As a result, every element of the home performs multiple functions and contributes to the landscape's health. Overall, the Rain Harvest Home delicately balances human needs and nature, providing a compelling prototype for a better model of coexistence."

Chandler Tiny Homes Village For The Homeless, by Lehrer Architects, is located in Los Angeles, California, and transforms an overlooked and awkwardly shaped city plot into a micro-village providing temporary shelter for homeless people while they await more permanent and suitable housing.

Using prefabricated shelters as a base, contractors made a total of 39 simple dwellings measuring a mere 8 x 8 ft (2.4 m). The interiors are very basic and small (there's no bathroom, for example), but each contains two beds, heating, air-conditioning, windows, a small desk, and a front door. The project also includes a shared dining space, a pet play area, communal showers and bathrooms, plus other services like pest control and secure storage.

"A colorful, energetic assault on homelessness," said the AIA's judges. "This village offers smart, affordable, safe, and simple homes in a respectful way. The design and its many offshoots transform underutilized urban spaces into fresh new settings where communities can prosper."

The Costa Rica Treehouse, by Olson Kundig, is located in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. It was built for surfing clients who are also interested in the environment and is inspired by the jungle that surrounds it on the country's Pacific coast.

The home is made of locally harvested teak and is envisioned as an open-air surfer's hut, with operable screens ensuring ocean breezes and daylight permeate its interior. A generous roof overhang provides shading and rain protection, while a 3.5-kW solar array on the roof supplies some of its required power, including the pool's circulation pump. During the rainy season, all water needs are provided by a rainwater collection system too.

"A beautiful lantern in the jungle, this design is a celebration of time-honored craft and materials," said the AIA judges. "It touches the earth lightly and with respect. A masterfully simple home that elevates shelter to a poetic level."

Source: AIA

