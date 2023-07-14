© 2023 New Atlas
World's finest interior design celebrated with Inside 2023 shortlist

By Adam Williams
July 14, 2023
World's finest interior design celebrated with Inside 2023 shortlist
Biz Istanbul - AKM Terrace Restaurant was designed by Tabanlioglu Architects and is located in Turkey. The project, which is one of 70 to make the 2023 Inside World Festival of Interiors shortlist, features an eye-catching terrace meant to represent rich Istanbul’s culture and lifestyle
Bananain Concept Store Hangzhou was designed by Some Thoughts Spatial Design and Research Office and is located in China. Its design draws inspiration from geometric elements and features dramatic cantilevers and curved forms
Boatyard Hotel was designed by WJ STUDIO and is located in China. Its overall design is heavily inspired by a traditional Chinese boat and maximizes daylight inside with generous glazing
FUEGO was designed by VAIR Design and is located in Thailand. Its interior design is inspired by Japanese culture and features intricate custom wood-carved walls
Office Space Reconstruction of KingJee Winsun was designed by ADINJU Muhhe Studio and is located in China. The project transformed a dilapidated 1980s factory into a modern and light-filled office
InterContinental Hotel Sydney was designed by Woods Bagot and is located in Australia. The project reused as much materials as possible and negated the need for demolition to create a light-filled and welcoming interior
Mextra Lab Base was designed by IDMatrix and is located in China. The retail store pays homage to renowned architect and artist Antoni Gaudi with an eye-catching modern installation
V&A Photography Centre was designed by Gibson Thornley Architects and is located in the UK. The museum is designed to be easy to navigate and to put the focus on the photography inside
New version of Haidilao was designed by Vermilion Zhou Design Group and is located in China. The renovation focused on improving efficiency for the restaurant and adding softer colors and materials, as well as automated systems
Le Corbusier - A Travelling Exhibition was designed by RT+Q Architects Pte Ltd and is located in Singapore. It revolves around the built and unrealized works of the icon of modernist architecture, Le Corbusier, and showcases models of his works
Light Weave was designed by Produce and Superstructure and is located in Singapore. The project serves as a stunning lobby entrance and is made from layers of pine plywood
Swatantra Residence was designed by Spaces Architects@KA and is located in India. The residence is envisioned as an exploration of concrete and art for three generations of the client's family
Ziinlife Beijing Store was designed by atelier tao+c and is located in China. The project transformed an old textile warehouse into a showroom for ZIIN, an emerging furniture brand
Interstellar was designed by BK Studio and is located in Indonesia. The project riffs on sci-fi theories concerning black holes and wormholes
Forssa Multipurpose Centre Akvarelli was designed by Olla Architecture and is located in Finland. The project is conceived as a welcoming learning space that's modeled after a village-like community
Following the reveal of the World Architecture Festival (WAF) shortlist a few days ago, its companion event, the Inside World Festival of Interiors, has also unveiled its shortlist for 2023. Featuring the finest interior designs from around the world, outstanding projects include an intricate layered plywood entrance and a modern homage to Gaudi.

The Inside World Festival of Interiors shortlist consists of 70 projects. From these, an overall winner will be announced during the larger WAF event, which is taking place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from November 29 to December 1.

"This year's entries are well up to standard, showing a zest for life and color which reminds us of the important contribution design makes to the everyday world," said Inside program director Paul Finch.

Head to the gallery to see a small selection of the best projects to take part this year chosen by the event organizers. We've also highlighted a few that caught our eye below.

Light Weave was designed by Produce Workshop and Superstructure SG, and enlivens the entrance lobby of an office on the 35th floor of the CapitaSpring building in Singapore.

The project aims to recreate CapitaSpring's exterior design within the office lobby. It consists of a complex arrangement of three undulating layers of plywood connected by ply trusses. The overall shape is intended to weave visitors through a reflective tunnel and forms an immersive environment that encircles a central island and seating area.

The Mextra Lab Base was designed by IDMatrix and involved decorating a high-end furniture store in China.

The store includes a huge metal Mosaic wall that measures 45 m (147 ft) in length and has an eye-catching centerpiece that pays tribute to legendary Spanish artist and architect Antoni Gaudi. This attempts to riff on his unique style, but using modern materials such as metallic tubes.

The Swatantra Residence, by Spaces Architects@KA, is a luxury home for three generations of the same family in India.

The interior is arranged around a triple-height courtyard. Its decor is envisioned as an exploration of art and concrete, and everything from the furniture and lighting, as well as overall layout, are chosen to complement the concrete's properties.

All 70 projects featured in the 2023 Inside World Festival of Interiors shortlist can be accessed using the source link below.

Source: WAF

