Floating event space forms glimmering fish eye in a Norwegian fjord

In an interesting example of a building's overall design reflecting its purpose comes a fish eye-shaped floating event space that's dedicated to salmon farming. The aptly named Salmon Eye is finished in 9,500 stainless steel scales that shine brightly in the sunlight and are meant to resemble the fish's silvery skin.

The Salmon Eye was created by Norwegian studio Kvorning Design and is situated in the Hardangerfjord, in western Norway. The structure is based on top of a floating platform and weighs 1,256 tons. It reaches a height of 14.55 m (almost 50 ft), while it's rated to withstand waves of up to 4 m (13 ft) in height.

The Salmon Eye measures 1,000 sq m (roughly 10,000 sq ft), which is spread over four floors – though, unfortunately, there are no interior photos available yet. The floating building's lowest floor hosts a private cinema space, while its upper levels are taken up by a long spiraling ramp that provides access to a series of exhibition spaces. Elsewhere, there are multiple conference rooms and flexible events spaces. It's also topped by a rooftop terrace area which offers choice 360 degrees views of both the fjord and the more distant surrounding mountains.

The Salmon Eye's silvery exterior is meant to resemble a salmon's scales Kvorning Design

The Salmon Eye was first unveiled back in 2019 and officially opened at the beginning of September. The project was commissioned by salmon farming operation Eide Fjordbruk and will primarily be used for learning, teaching, and discussing salmon farming.

"Salmon Eye will become an international design icon for Eide Fjordbruk and revolutionize sustainable aquaculture in the future," says Kvorning Design. "I am convinced that the floating aquaculture information center and art installation will be setting new standards for sustainable aquaculture in every aspect. Design, interaction, research, technology, and immersive experiences.

"I am extremely thrilled to experience how the initial ideas are intact. Salmon Eye looks completely like our early visuals. It has been fantastic to design the floating pavilion together with such a trustful, ambitious and visionary entrepreneur like Sondre Eide, the Eide family, and the dedicated team at Eide Fjordbruk who believed in the idea and envisioned its full potential from the very beginning three years ago."

Source: Kvorning Design