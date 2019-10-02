UK architect builds backyard studio for under $15,500

British architect Richard John Andrews has recently completed a self-build micro-office in the backyard of his East London home. Dubbed Light Shed, the 12 sq m (129 sq ft) tiny workspace was built incorporating modular timber framing and a series of prefabricated and bespoke features. By using economic and hard wearing materials, Andrews was able to complete with build with an impressive budget of just £12,500 (about US$15,370). What's more the office boasts roofing panels made from polycarbonate, which allow an abundance of natural light to illuminate the entire interior space.

“The Light Shed is phase two of my approach to creating a holistic studio, office and business without the pressure of commercial letting and the rigid location that comes with owning an office,” says Richard John Andrews. “Focusing on family, play and work as a trifecta of interconnected programs that are organic and flow with the changing circumstances of our digitally nomadic life style and ethos.”

The building process saw Andrews create a series of handcrafted prefabricated panels made using sheets of plywood. This meant Andrews could quite easily assemble the garden studio in his backyard, without needing more than one assistant. Adding a personal touch to the studio, the simple design elements of the interior space have been crafted with a certain finesse, creating a modern and sophisticated working space. The exterior matches this sense of style, featuring elegant charcoal gray cladding made from lightweight corrugated fiberglass panels.

The Light Shed is also fitted with bespoke timber and glass sliding doors, connecting the studio to Andrews' quaint backyard garden. Currently the Light Shed is set up as Andrews' office, featuring two workstations, built-in shelving and a private bathroom, positioned to the side of the dwelling. The interior design has been kept minimal and open, allowing Andrews to transform the space for other purposes on demand, such as entertaining or relaxing.

“The studio aims to create a sustainable approach to offering a separation between work and play, with the flexibility of flipping its function to becoming an entertaining space for summer gatherings and more intimate functions,” says Andrews. “The light shed offers desk space for two to three people and has the ability for its inhabitants to fluctuate depending on the tasks at hand. The approach is embedded in the studio ethos as we enjoy collaborative endeavors and we are always on the look out for new collaborative projects, nomadic freelancers and interesting cross discipline designers to expand our reach as an architectural design studio.”

