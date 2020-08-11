© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Otherworldly Wormhole Library overlooks South China Sea

By Adam Williams
August 11, 2020
Otherworldly Wormhole Library ...
The Wormhole Library is already under construction and is expected to be completed in 2021
The Wormhole Library is already under construction and is expected to be completed in 2021
View 10 Images
The Wormhole Library will be built from concrete
1/10
The Wormhole Library will be built from concrete
The Wormhole Library is already under construction and is expected to be completed in 2021
2/10
The Wormhole Library is already under construction and is expected to be completed in 2021
The Wormhole Library will feature large glazed areas that can be slid open to allow the breeze to permeate within
3/10
The Wormhole Library will feature large glazed areas that can be slid open to allow the breeze to permeate within
The Wormhole Library will feature terraced areas overlooking the coast
4/10
The Wormhole Library will feature terraced areas overlooking the coast
The Wormhole Library will include rooflights to help illuminate the interior with natural light
5/10
The Wormhole Library will include rooflights to help illuminate the interior with natural light
The Wormhole Library will host roughly 10,000 books
6/10
The Wormhole Library will host roughly 10,000 books
The Wormhole Library will include a cafe
7/10
The Wormhole Library will include a cafe
The Wormhole Library's decor will be a mixture of concrete and wood
8/10
The Wormhole Library's decor will be a mixture of concrete and wood
"Curved sliding doors and retractable glass curtain walls not only provide views of the sea, but also enhance overall airflow and ventilation," says MAD
9/10
"Curved sliding doors and retractable glass curtain walls not only provide views of the sea, but also enhance overall airflow and ventilation," says MAD
The Wormhole Library will include a small reading area for children
10/10
The Wormhole Library will include a small reading area for children
View gallery - 10 images

Resembling some kind of strange alien structure – which is something you can say about a good chunk of MAD Architects' previous output, to be fair – Wormhole Library is conceived as multipurpose destination for visitors to escape the bustle of every day life. The unusual project is already under construction and is expected to be completed in 2021.

The Wormhole Library is located on the coastline in Haikou, Hainan Province, facing the South China Sea. The building is part of a wider development push in the area that's being spearheaded by the Chinese government.

It's being constructed from concrete and its overall design is quite complex, with Swiss cheese-like holes on its roof to allow sunlight to permeate within through rooflights, as well as curves and voids for windows and shade. A CNC machine and 3D-printed tech are being used to help cast the concrete.

"The sensuously curved pavilion appears to be a 'wormhole' that transcends time and space," says MAD. "The intimately scaled structure is cast of white concrete as a unit. The curved concrete walls not only serve as organic architectural structure, but also connect the ceiling, the ground and the walls together. Holes of varying sizes allow the architecture to breathe and meanwhile let natural light flood the interior. The gray spaces of the exterior corridors provide shady spots for passers-by to stop and rest."

The Wormhole Library's decor will be a mixture of concrete and wood
The Wormhole Library's decor will be a mixture of concrete and wood

Its interior will feature a simple decor of concrete and wood and include a 690-sq-m (7,430-sq-ft) reading space with approximately 10,000 books. There'll be a café too, and a terrace area overlooking the coast. Additionally, there will be a 300-sq-m (3,230-sq-ft) public rest area with bicycle parking, public bathrooms, and showers. MAD also makes mention of open-air performances taking place and the renders depict an amphitheater in the grounds.

MAD has several ambitious projects under construction at the moment, including its Lucas Museum, hill-like sports campus, and a boat-shaped theater.

Source: MAD

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionChinaLibraryMAD Architects
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More