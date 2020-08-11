Otherworldly Wormhole Library overlooks South China Sea

Resembling some kind of strange alien structure – which is something you can say about a good chunk of MAD Architects' previous output, to be fair – Wormhole Library is conceived as multipurpose destination for visitors to escape the bustle of every day life. The unusual project is already under construction and is expected to be completed in 2021.

The Wormhole Library is located on the coastline in Haikou, Hainan Province, facing the South China Sea. The building is part of a wider development push in the area that's being spearheaded by the Chinese government.

It's being constructed from concrete and its overall design is quite complex, with Swiss cheese-like holes on its roof to allow sunlight to permeate within through rooflights, as well as curves and voids for windows and shade. A CNC machine and 3D-printed tech are being used to help cast the concrete.

"The sensuously curved pavilion appears to be a 'wormhole' that transcends time and space," says MAD. "The intimately scaled structure is cast of white concrete as a unit. The curved concrete walls not only serve as organic architectural structure, but also connect the ceiling, the ground and the walls together. Holes of varying sizes allow the architecture to breathe and meanwhile let natural light flood the interior. The gray spaces of the exterior corridors provide shady spots for passers-by to stop and rest."

The Wormhole Library's decor will be a mixture of concrete and wood SAN

Its interior will feature a simple decor of concrete and wood and include a 690-sq-m (7,430-sq-ft) reading space with approximately 10,000 books. There'll be a café too, and a terrace area overlooking the coast. Additionally, there will be a 300-sq-m (3,230-sq-ft) public rest area with bicycle parking, public bathrooms, and showers. MAD also makes mention of open-air performances taking place and the renders depict an amphitheater in the grounds.

MAD has several ambitious projects under construction at the moment, including its Lucas Museum, hill-like sports campus, and a boat-shaped theater.

Source: MAD