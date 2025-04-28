Three 40-ft shipping containers used to create one extraordinary home

From tiny houses to apartment buildings, art galleries and more, architects never seem to tire of experimenting with shipping containers. This neat example of the metal boxes' versatility consists of three heavily customized containers which create a spacious home with multiple outdoor areas.

Designed by Backcountry Containers, the Modern Side Stack is located in rural Texas and provides a surprisingly spacious 900 sq ft (83 sq m) of living space thanks to the use of three high-cube containers, each measuring 40 ft (12.9 m) in length.

Two containers have been combined to form an open kitchen and living room which includes a large garage-style door that raises up for access, a sofa, as well as a small home office. There's also a kitchen nearby, though we've no word on what appliances it hosts. Shipping container-based houses never perform well in extremes of heat and cold due to being essentially big metal boxes and the Modern Side Stack includes an air-conditioning unit and fireplace to mitigate this fact.

Near to the kitchen is a bathroom/laundry area, which has a stacked washing machine and dryer, a shower, double sinks and a toilet.

The Modern Side Stack is accessed by a large garage-style raising door Backcountry Containers

The third container hosts the bedroom and this looks quite snug, with a double bed, some seating and a little storage, plus there's an ensuite bathroom in there too.

In an interesting design choice, the third container is actually separated a little from the main house and the gap covered over, creating a porch/driveway area. Indeed, outdoor living is really a focus with this one and the Modern Side Stack also features a rooftop deck, and porch areas with seating and dining tables.

Pricing hasn't been revealed for this model, though we imagine it won't sit at the budget end of the market. Backcountry Containers is a specialist in container-based architecture and has previously completed a swimming pool and spa based on the metal boxes, as well as other homes.

Source: Backcountry Containers