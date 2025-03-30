Sculpted Miami skyscraper gets its power from the sun

Construction has begun on an eye-catching new skyscraper in Miami, Florida. The residential tower will be defined by its sculpted exterior and feature solar-panel-integrated windows to help reduce its grid-based energy usage.

Named the Residences at 1428 Brickell, the interior of the building was created by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel (aka ACPV Architects) while local firm Arquitectonica handled the exterior and Ytech developed. It's situated on Miami's upmarket Brickell Avenue. We've no word on its exact height, however it will consist of 70 stories, so this is definitely a substantial skyscraper. Its distinctive sculpted exterior design is inspired not by the nearby sea, as one might expect, but by the wind, and it will be anchored by a chunky base that will integrate lots of greenery.

While building a big glass tower in Miami can't be considered sustainable in any meaningful way, the building's exterior will feature a significant amount of solar panels integrated into the glazing on its west-facing facade, helping to reduce its grid-based energy usage.

"Since the solar cells are integrated into the glass, the effective lifespan of the panels can match the window itself," explains ACPV Architects' press release. "The property will feature 500 photovoltaic-integrated windows along the west-facing facade, creating a 'Solar Backbone' comprising nearly 20,000 square feet [roughly 1,850 sq m] of energy-producing glass. With this orientation and permanently installed generating capacity, the system is capable of producing up to 170,000 kilowatts, or 170 megawatts, of clean energy per year."

The Residences at 1428 Brickell's apartments will be spacious and luxurious The Boundary for Ytech

The interior of the skyscraper will host 189 luxury residences, each of which will boast its own foyer, along with terrace areas and summer kitchens. There will also be high ceilings and Italian kitchens with high-end finishes and appliances. We've no word on the price of the homes themselves, though according to Florida YIMBY, you're looking at between US$3 million to $7 million for the two-to-four-bedroom residences, while the penthouse suite fetches a cool $60 million.

For that sort of money there will naturally be lots of amenities too, including a rooftop pool, multiple lounges, offices, a cinema, a gym, and more.

We've no word yet on the Residences at 1428 Brickell's expected completion date. The project joins a remarkable number of high-rise buildings revealed for Miami in recent years, including the nearby Mercedes-Benz and Dolce & Gabbana towers, despite ongoing concerns about rising sea levels.

Source: ACPV Architects