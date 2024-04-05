High fashion meets high-rise with Dolce & Gabbana's Miami skyscraper

Skyscraper design is already in vogue with luxury car makers like Bentley and Aston Martin, and now an upmarket fashion house is looking to get in on the action too. Italy's Dolce & Gabbana has revealed plans for a new supertall that will be the joint-tallest skyscraper in Miami.

The building is named 888 Brickell and will reach a height of 1,049 feet (319.7 m) which, as things currently stand, would make it Miami's tallest skyscraper by far, with the next-tallest building, the Panorama Tower, down at 827 ft (almost 252 m). However, to make things more complicated, the blocky Waldorf Astoria Miami is also under construction and expected to reach the same height, so assuming both are completed as planned, they will share tallest building bragging rights.

The skyscraper will take the form of a simple skinny rectangular tower rising out of a chunky podium. This understated shape will be enlivened by a decorative facade inspired by modernist icons and Milanese mid-century fashion, with ivory travertine and matte black steel beams, and bronze and gold accenting, including a golden crown. Additionally, closer to the ground, the podium exterior will be adorned with a gold finish likened to a necklace.

The fashion influence will be more obvious inside, with trendy dark lobby and bar areas that will adopt Dolce & Gabbana's signature black, gold, and red colors, along with zebra patterning and polished nickel, with handmade chandeliers and marble.

888 Brickell's lobby and bar areas will be moody and dark, with zebra print patterns, as well as Dolce & Gabbana's signature black, gold, and red colors JDS Development Group

Most of the building will be divided between luxury hotel space and apartments. We've no word on pricing yet, but this is clearly not a place for your average first-time buyers. Think expansive rooms with marble interiors and high ceilings, plus high-end appliances and custom kitchens and bathrooms. Amenities, meanwhile, include a theater, a rooftop terrace with pool, and a fitness center.

Despite Miami's well-documented susceptibility to sea level rise in the near-future, there seems to be a growing appetite for ultra-exclusive residential skyscrapers in the city and 888 Brickell follows similar recent projects like Una Residences and Mercedes-Benz's own tower.

JDS Development is developing while M2Atelier and Studio Sofield are responsible for its design, in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. We've no word yet on when it's expected to be completed.

Sources: 888 Brickell, Dolce & Gabbana