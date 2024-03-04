Mercedes-Benz revs up architecture ambitions with stacked Miami tower

Mercedes-Benz is the latest luxury automaker to get serious about architectural design. Just a couple of months after announcing a supertall skyscraper in Dubai, the company has now revealed plans for its first United States building in the form of an eye-catching luxury residential tower that's under construction in Miami.

Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami will be located in the coastal city's Brickell neighborhood and is designed by SHoP Architects, which is responsible for the American Copper Buildings and Brooklyn Tower. JDS is handling development. We've no word on its exact height yet, but it will consist of 67 floors, so this will be a substantial building, and will take the form of multiple stacked boxes.

"The design of Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami centers around an eye-catching, cube-shaped mixed-use tower," explained Mercedes-Benz's press release. "These simple geometric bodies are interconnected to create a prominent skyscraper that stands out in the current architectural landscape of Miami. The shape of the building has been refined through the Mercedes-Benz design philosophy of Sensual Purity. This is the symbiosis of intelligence and emotion – two contrasting principles that combine to create clear forms and sensuous surfaces. The emotional side of Sensual Purity is characterized by free-flowing, elliptical lines and shapes inspired by nature. With its stacked-box design, this project reflects the technical side of the design language."

Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami will be located in the city's Brickell neighborhood and offer views of the famous Biscayne Bay Mercedes-Benz/The Boundary

The skyscraper's interior will mostly be taken up by 791 residences, ranging in size from more modest studio apartments to larger three-bedroom residences. However, there will also be some office space on the lower floors, a hotel, and retail space, plus undisclosed amenities. We've no information yet on what the interior decor will be like, but subtle nods to Mercedes-Benz's automotive design language are a safe bet.

Additionally, alongside the main building, the project will involve transforming the surrounding area, including the re-landscaping of a nearby park by Field Operations, the firm responsible for New York City's High Line.

Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami has already started construction and is expected to be completed in 2027. It joins a remarkably large number of architecture and automotive collaborations happening at the moment, including examples by Bugatti, Bentley, and Aston Martin.

Source: Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami