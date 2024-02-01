Mercedes-Benz takes the wraps off upcoming Dubai supertall skyscraper

Following the sneak preview of its upcoming residential tower last month, Mercedes-Benz has now fully unveiled the ambitious project, officially revealing what the supertall skyscraper will actually look like.

Now referred to as Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti, the skyscraper is reported have a budget of US$1 billion and will reach a maximum height of 341 m (1,118 ft), and will be located in Downtown Dubai, providing excellent views of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which is situated nearby.

The interior of the skyscraper will contain 65 floors, the majority of which will be taken up by luxury residential units. There will be 150 apartments in all, ranging in size from two and four bedrooms, in addition to five ultra-exclusive penthouse suites. According to the New York Post, the apartments will cost up to $10 million each. There will of course be generous amenities too, such as chauffeur services, automated valet parking, and infinity swimming pool terraces, though we expect more information on this as the project progresses.

The building itself will take the form of a sleek bullet-shaped tower situated on top of a sculpted base and will be partially clad with solar panels, which will reduce its grid-based energy needs considerably.

Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti will include 150 luxury apartments Mercedes-Benz

"The tower is composed of three main elements, starting with the core and its horizontal structuring of the balconies," explained Mercedes-Benz's press release. "The second element is the adjoining lamella structure with its dynamic lines. It encompasses the entire volume of the tower like a frame, and thus contributes to the overall appearance of the building. The third element is the closed southern facade, which is characterized by its cladding. Its visually striking design is not only functional but also a significant contributor to the tower's overall identity. Not only does the cladding provide shading from the peak summer sun, it also contributes to the building's energy efficiency through the integration of photovoltaics."

Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti is just the latest in a long line of architectural/automotive collaborations going on at the moment, including examples from the likes of Bugatti, Aston Martin, Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini.

The project is due to be completed in 2026.

Source: Mercedes-Benz