Bentley's new tower elevates owners – and their cars – high above Miami

Back in early 2022, Bentley Motors revealed plans to dip its toe into architecture with a new luxury residential skyscraper in Miami. The project is now officially underway and the automaker has revealed more details, including its distinctly car-focused design, which will boast four car elevators and a sky high glazed garage.

Bentley Residences is being developed by Dezer Development and is designed by Sieger Suarez Architects. It will be located on a stretch of oceanfront on Miami's Sunny Isles Beach. We've no word on the skyscraper's exact height yet but it will consist of 62 floors, so it will be a substantial building, and it will host 216 luxury apartments.

Its overall form will riff on classic Bentley motifs. For example, the diamond-quilted pattern that adorns Bentley door panels will be recreated on the tower's facade using diamond-shaped glass panels, which will be angled to refract natural light too. This automotive focus continues inside, most notably with the building's four car elevators and storage system.

"At the heart of Bentley Residences is the patented car elevator that transports both car and passengers from the road directly to a resident's doorstop in one swift move," explained Bentley's press release. "The Dezervator, named after its founder Gil Dezer, creates an unparalleled lifestyle for buyers centered around exclusivity and privacy. The innovation makes three- and four-car sky garages within each residence possible and offers convenient, secure storage for private car collections. Complete with the option for EV charging amenities, these sky garages also provide additional space for storage and small motorized vehicles such as wave runners and motorcycles."

Bentley Residences will include four car elevators Dezer Development/Bentley Motors

The interiors of the apartments themselves will be very luxurious and designed to embrace indoor-outdoor living. High-end appliances will be installed, along with Italian cabinetry and bathrooms that double as home spas with saunas. There will also be more subtle nods to Bentley's car design, such as textured door handles.

Additionally, every balcony will have its own heated swimming pool, summer kitchen and generous outdoor living area designed to minimize wind loads. Shared amenities, meanwhile, include a spa, cinema and exclusive restaurant.

Naturally, all of this doesn't come cheap and pricing for Bentley Residences starts at US$5.6 million, which will no doubt be even higher for penthouse suites. It's expected to be completed in late 2027.

Bentley Residences will include 216 luxury apartments Dezer Development/Bentley Motors

Bentley Residences is just the latest example of automotive designers moving into architecture, and other notable projects include those from Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, and Bugatti – with the lattermost also being developed by Dezer Development and will feature its own car elevator.

Source: Bentley Residences Miami