Vertical garden corkscrews its way to the top of Hollywood tower

Described as a workplace of the future by designer Sir Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the Star, Hollywood office tower will be wrapped in a series of ascending garden areas, providing generous outdoor space for the workers within.

The project brings to mind a Helter Skelter with its unusual spiraling exterior and will be located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. It replaces another proposal by MAD of the same name that was originally slated for the site but is now no longer going ahead.

We've no word on its exact height yet, but it'll consist of 22 floors, so this is a relatively modest tower, not some supertall skyscraper set to dominate the skyline. Most of the interior will be dedicated to flexible office space for creative Hollywood types and it will offer excellent 360-degree views of the local area and maximize natural light inside with generous glazing. There will also be a lot of outdoor work spaces and terraces, which should make for a pleasant work environment. Additionally, it will include a rooftop terrace area, plus restaurants and public space down on the ground floor.

The Star, Hollywood's design is intended to maximize ventilation and natural light Foster + Partners

Greenery filled offices with generous outdoor spaces are all the rage since COVID first appeared and Foster + Partners has been leading the charge with buildings like the Icône. Indeed, with good health in mind, the Star, Hollywood will focus on ventilation in a big way, including a purge ventilation system, which will be performed overnight to try and keep the office air healthy.

"The building's design encourages natural light and ventilation and defines spaces that help people work better and smarter in an environment that allows organizations to thrive and retain their relevancy and vitality," said Patrick Campbell, Senior Partner at Foster + Partners. "Cascading gardens for outdoor working, natural light and ventilation create a healthy and highly productive working environment on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard."

According to CNN, the Star, Hollywood is expected to open in 2029. It's being developed by Los Angeles-based firm The Star.

Sources: Foster + Partners, The Star, Hollywood