© 2024 New Atlas
Architecture

Vertical garden corkscrews its way to the top of Hollywood tower

By Adam Williams
March 22, 2024
Vertical garden corkscrews its way to the top of Hollywood tower
The Star, Hollywood will be defined by its eye-catching greenery filled facade
The Star, Hollywood will be defined by its eye-catching greenery filled facade
View 5 Images
The Star, Hollywood will be defined by its eye-catching greenery filled facade
1/5
The Star, Hollywood will be defined by its eye-catching greenery filled facade
The Star, Hollywood will consist of 22 floors, most of which will be taken up by office space
2/5
The Star, Hollywood will consist of 22 floors, most of which will be taken up by office space
The Star, Hollywood's lower floors will include some public space and restaurants
3/5
The Star, Hollywood's lower floors will include some public space and restaurants
The Star, Hollywood's design is intended to maximize ventilation and natural light
4/5
The Star, Hollywood's design is intended to maximize ventilation and natural light
The Star, Hollywood will incorporate multiple outdoor areas for socializing and working
5/5
The Star, Hollywood will incorporate multiple outdoor areas for socializing and working
View gallery - 5 images

Described as a workplace of the future by designer Sir Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the Star, Hollywood office tower will be wrapped in a series of ascending garden areas, providing generous outdoor space for the workers within.

The project brings to mind a Helter Skelter with its unusual spiraling exterior and will be located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. It replaces another proposal by MAD of the same name that was originally slated for the site but is now no longer going ahead.

We've no word on its exact height yet, but it'll consist of 22 floors, so this is a relatively modest tower, not some supertall skyscraper set to dominate the skyline. Most of the interior will be dedicated to flexible office space for creative Hollywood types and it will offer excellent 360-degree views of the local area and maximize natural light inside with generous glazing. There will also be a lot of outdoor work spaces and terraces, which should make for a pleasant work environment. Additionally, it will include a rooftop terrace area, plus restaurants and public space down on the ground floor.

The Star, Hollywood's design is intended to maximize ventilation and natural light
The Star, Hollywood's design is intended to maximize ventilation and natural light

Greenery filled offices with generous outdoor spaces are all the rage since COVID first appeared and Foster + Partners has been leading the charge with buildings like the Icône. Indeed, with good health in mind, the Star, Hollywood will focus on ventilation in a big way, including a purge ventilation system, which will be performed overnight to try and keep the office air healthy.

"The building's design encourages natural light and ventilation and defines spaces that help people work better and smarter in an environment that allows organizations to thrive and retain their relevancy and vitality," said Patrick Campbell, Senior Partner at Foster + Partners. "Cascading gardens for outdoor working, natural light and ventilation create a healthy and highly productive working environment on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard."

According to CNN, the Star, Hollywood is expected to open in 2029. It's being developed by Los Angeles-based firm The Star.

Sources: Foster + Partners, The Star, Hollywood

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ArchitectureFoster and PartnersBuilding and Constructionsustainable designOfficeSkyscrapers
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!