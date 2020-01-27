Swedish floating hotel lets hardy visitors take a chilly dip

The Arctic Bath has finally opened in Swedish Lapland. The circular hotel, which somewhat resembles a frosted donut when viewed from above, floats on a river and provides visitors with a luxury getaway that includes a restaurant, spa, and a plunge into the icy water.

The Arctic Bath is situated on Sweden's Lule River, which was once used for transporting timber. This is reflected in the design of the hotel's main building, which sports an attractive logjam-inspired exterior.

The Arctic Bath contains a plunge pool in its center for hardy types to take a dip in the cold waters Anders Blomqvist

The circular building floats in summer but freezes in place during the harsh winters experienced in that part of the world and is connected to the nearby shore via footbridge. It has a plunge pool at its center that allows brave visitors to experience the cold water and contains three saunas, a spa treatment room and hot baths, with massages, facials and more on offer. A restaurant serves locally-sourced food and there are also activities like a dog-pulled sled ride, horse riding, and ice fishing available.

Six floating cabins provide accommodation nearby. Each sleeps two and features a small wooden deck on which visitors can sit outside and watch the northern lights (or the midnight sun during summer). These floating areas of the Arctic Bath were designed by architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi, who were also responsible for the nearby Treehotel .

The Arctic Bath's elevated cabins feature generous glazing to maximize the view for guests Anders Blomqvist

In addition to the floating cabins, there are another half-dozen elevated cabins over on the shore. These were designed by AnnKathrin Lundqvist and come in two versions sleeping either two or up to five people, and are defined by their glazed walls, which are situated to maximize views.

If you'd like to stay at the Arctic Bath, rates start at SEK 9,600 per night (roughly US$1,000), with more information available on the website – just be sure to pack some warm socks.