Swedish floating hotel lets hardy visitors take a chilly dip

By Adam Williams
January 27, 2020
If you'd like to book a stay at the Arctic Bath, pricing starts from SEK 9,600 per night (roughly US$1,000)
The Arctic Bath's main circular building floats on the river in summer and freezes in place during the harsh winters in Swedish Lapland
If you'd like to book a stay at the Arctic Bath, pricing starts from SEK 9,600 per night (roughly US$1,000)
The Arctic Bath is located on Sweden's Lule River, which was once used for transporting timber and the design of the main circular building pays homage to this with a logjam-like facade
The Arctic Bath's accommodation comes in the form of a dozen nearby cabins, six of which float
The Arctic Bath's guest cabins sleep two or five people and feature a spiral staircase that provides access to the bedrooms upstairs
The Arctic Bath's main building was designed by Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi, who were also responsible for the nearby Treehotel
The Arctic Bath contains a plunge pool in its center for hardy types to take a dip in the cold waters
The Arctic Bath includes six elevated cabins on the shore designed by AnnKathrin Lundqvis
The Arctic Bath three saunas, a spa treatment room, and hot baths
The Arctic Bath's main circular building includes three saunas, a spa treatment room, and hot baths
The Arctic Bath's elevated cabins feature generous glazing to maximize the view for guests
The Arctic Bath has finally opened in Swedish Lapland. The circular hotel, which somewhat resembles a frosted donut when viewed from above, floats on a river and provides visitors with a luxury getaway that includes a restaurant, spa, and a plunge into the icy water.

The Arctic Bath is situated on Sweden's Lule River, which was once used for transporting timber. This is reflected in the design of the hotel's main building, which sports an attractive logjam-inspired exterior.

The circular building floats in summer but freezes in place during the harsh winters experienced in that part of the world and is connected to the nearby shore via footbridge. It has a plunge pool at its center that allows brave visitors to experience the cold water and contains three saunas, a spa treatment room and hot baths, with massages, facials and more on offer. A restaurant serves locally-sourced food and there are also activities like a dog-pulled sled ride, horse riding, and ice fishing available.

Six floating cabins provide accommodation nearby. Each sleeps two and features a small wooden deck on which visitors can sit outside and watch the northern lights (or the midnight sun during summer). These floating areas of the Arctic Bath were designed by architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi, who were also responsible for the nearby Treehotel.

In addition to the floating cabins, there are another half-dozen elevated cabins over on the shore. These were designed by AnnKathrin Lundqvist and come in two versions sleeping either two or up to five people, and are defined by their glazed walls, which are situated to maximize views.

If you'd like to stay at the Arctic Bath, rates start at SEK 9,600 per night (roughly US$1,000), with more information available on the website – just be sure to pack some warm socks.

Source: Arctic Bath

